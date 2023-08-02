An Exclusive Sale On Diamonds & Fine Jewelry? Yes, Please!

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off select styles at Bario Neal with our promo code R29XBARIONEAL, now through August 13.
You know what they say: Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but sales are a girl's committed lover. That isn't an official motto, but it might as well be ours because we're marrying both concepts — diamonds on sale — right here, right now. Using our exclusive promo code R29XBARIONEAL, get a super-rare 20% off select jewelry at Bario Neal from now through August 13.
This woman-owned fine jewelry brand offers ethically sourced diamonds and reclaimed precious metals at reasonable prices. Featuring everything from engagement rings to 14k gold necklaces, all pieces are designed in-house and handmade, so they're all extremely unique. If that speaks to you (and your collection), keep on reading to see which pieces we highly recommend getting before the sale is done.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrate Pride year-round with these rainbow stud earrings that feature an emerald along with fuchsia, mandarin, yellow sapphire, and blue sapphires on a 14 kt gold base.
This amber-toned diamond ring is uniquely curved and beautifully decorated with an assortment of apricot and yellow sapphires with champagne diamonds.
Featuring an opal and apricot sapphire, this two-stone cluster 14K gold necklace is perfect for those looking for something unlike anything else they may have in their collection.
A more subtle rainbow motif is featured in this 14k gold bracelet, which features three arc charms with one that's decorated with beautiful, small diamonds.
Follow your wildest (and fanciest) Barbiecore dreams with Bario Neal's 14k gold classic ring with a twist — 20 pieces of 1 mm fuchsia sapphire. Plus, take your pick of yellow gold, rose gold, or white metal.
These studs might be small, but they're oh so shinny and mighty. Each one features asymmetrical clusters of morganite, diamond, and champagne diamond to give your ears a beautifully bright decoration.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.