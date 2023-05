Your Barbie Dreamhouse, But Make It Life-Size: 17 Barbiecore Home Decor Buys

Barbiecore isn't just pink. If you've seen Margot Robbie frolic about Barbieland in the viral movie trailer that sparked this craze, you'll notice it's not only pink but also vibrant, gleeful, whimsical, and most importantly, fun. Plus, if there were ever a time to deck the halls with fuchsia neon signs, bubblegum bedding, pastel pink shower heads, and more shades of #FFC0CB, it's during the utterly exuberant and sunshiny months ahead. So scroll on and add some dreamy Barbiecore finds to your (life-size) shopping cart.