Your Barbie Dreamhouse, But Make It Life-Size: 17 Barbiecore Home Decor Buys

Unfortunately, for the rest of the color wheel, the plastic-fantastic It girl Barbara Millicent Roberts chose to dunk her $1 billion empire in pink...and only pink. Which means that after 63 years of television shows, brand deals, and highly anticipated films, the masses now yearn for Barbie Dreamhouses of their own. If you fall under that rosy, hyper-femme umbrella, we found 17 Barbiecore home decor buys made just for you.
Barbiecore isn't just pink. If you've seen Margot Robbie frolic about Barbieland in the viral movie trailer that sparked this craze, you'll notice it's not only pink but also vibrant, gleeful, whimsical, and most importantly, fun. Plus, if there were ever a time to deck the halls with fuchsia neon signs, bubblegum bedding, pastel pink shower heads, and more shades of #FFC0CB, it's during the utterly exuberant and sunshiny months ahead. So scroll on and add some dreamy Barbiecore finds to your (life-size) shopping cart.
Barbiecore Living Room Decor
To wow your guests the second they step into your home, sprinkle abstract pastel side tables, hot pink coffee table trays, and, of course, a classic Barbie sign or two about your living room. Your inner child will thank you.
Barbiecore Kitchen Decor
Cookware and kitchen companies alike should know by now that colorful pots, gadgets, and wares equal sales on sales on sales — especially when they're dipped in pink. Smeg is at the forefront of picturesque pastel appliances as well as Dash and its fun-size gadgets. Meanwhile, Estelle Colored Glass (Black-owned business!) is your go-to destination for rainbow glassware, and you'll find tickled-pink cookware sitting pretty in Food52's virtual aisles.
Barbiecore Bedroom Decor
Bedrooms were made for self-expression because more often than not they're for you and you only. Reign over your space with rosy squiggle mirrors, blush-colored curtain rods, and hot pink acrylic vases to match some bubblegum Brooklinen bedding. Plus, we found a nifty pink heart lightbulb that's pink, cute, and probably the only bulb Barbie swears by.
Barbiecore Bathroom Decor
A glitter-pink toilet seat never hurt nobody...except maybe a minimalist's eyes. Pair it with Quiet Town's non-chlorinated magenta curtain, Hai's Rose Quartz Smart Showerhead, and some bright white towels (with fiery pink trim, of course) to give Barbie's bathroom a run for its money.
