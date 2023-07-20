Get Barbie Nails In An Instant With Highly Rated Amazon Products

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
The event of the summer has finally arrived — no, not Venus retrograde. The Barbie movie. It hits theaters on Friday, July 21. And we've all been sucked into the Barbieverse already. From Barbie brand collaborations to style guides on how to dress like Margot Robbie's Barbie character, we're thinking pink.
The Barbiecore mayhem has extended beyond fashion. It's made its way into the beauty landscape too, from pink body butters and hair curlers to bath bombs and nail polishes. So if you're playful with your beauty looks and want a quick DIY home manicure before you go watch Barbie, we've got you covered with fun Barbie nails à la Amazon.
Below, find highly rated, bestselling Amazon nail products, from pompom charms and cartoonish press-ons to Barbie collab nail polishes and shimmery dip powders in a range of delightfully pink and pastel hues. So go on and achieve Barbie nails as quickly as tomorrow, thanks to Amazon's overnight shipping.
Best Charms & Stickers For Barbie Nails
Going to watch Barbie is the perfect excuse to play dress-up and get all dolled up (get it?!). One of the quickest and easiest ways to upgrade your manicure is by sticking on nail charms and stickers.
Go for rhinestone Barbie head decals to pay homage to the iconic doll or a pack of fuchsia rhinestones for a truly bedazzled look. And if you want a really bold look, opt for fluffy nail pompoms reminiscent of Margot Robbie's heels in that iconic trailer scene or pink pearl charms that can be clustered together.
But if you don't have the patience to delicately apply charms, you can choose nail stickers. Channel Hippie Barbie with flower-power stickers or Space Barbie with pastel constellation decals for a quick Barbie nail look.
Best Press-Ons For Barbie Nails
Press-on nails are the next best (re: quick) way to achieve Barbie nails. There are plenty of Amazon options that'll have you feeling pretty in pink.
Whether you go for rainbow (and Care Bear-esque) press-ons that look like the whimsical hand-painted backdrops in the Barbie movie or cartoonish pop art nails, you can achieve the aesthetic. And if you want to show your Barbie love in a more subtle manner, there are other pink-tipped press-ons that you'll want to wear even beyond the Barbiecore trend.
Best Nail Polish For Barbie Nails
Looking for a fast-drying nail polish that'll have you tickled pink? Amazon carries OPI nail lacquers, including the brand's official Barbie collaboration, with bright and shimmery colors named after already-famous Barbie movie lines.
There are also plenty of celebratory confetti-like nail polishes that'll effectively give you Barbie nails. A glass-like top coat can be overlaid for a super-glossy appearance or worn on its own for a "life in plastic" look similar to Barbie's paint-free fingers and toes.
Best Gel Polish For Barbie Nails
If you prefer gel manicures, we've got you covered. Find many gel sets and single gel colors on Amazon that'll give you super-shiny, long-lasting Barbie nails.
Simply swipe on your favorite pink polish, whether it be jelly-like, holographic, or matte, and use your at-home UV LED nail lamp to set your manicure and be on your way.
Best Dip Powder For Barbie Nails
And if you're in the nail dip powder game and want to keep up with that process at home, Amazon has products perfect for your Barbie-nail dreams.
There are chic pink powders that'll give you a clean, simple nail. If you desire something more celebratory and whimsical, there are glitter bomb powders and pearly chromatic ones for extra shimmer.
