For the quirky and queer, we cannot recommend a Weird Barbie costume, played by Kate McKinnon more. Though Weird Barbie looks a little nuts, she's really just well-loved. Weird Barbie is the Barbie you played too hard with — perhaps you got too excited and decided to cut her hair or draw all over her face with markers, and you've dressed her in completely mismatched outfits from different dolls. And for some reason, she's always left out on the floor doing the splits. (Splits abilities are not a requirement for this costume, though).



She's the outcast in Barbieland because she is the most closely associated with the real world, and she is the only one who possesses the knowledge Stereotypical Barbie needs on how to get to the real world. So, though she is Weird, she is also filled with Barbie wisdom.



A Weird Barbie costume is definitely one of the more complicated to put together since it requires a few layers, but we think that just makes her all the more fun to play. The Weird Barbie costume essentials are a pink puffy-sleeved dress, crazy patterned leggings, a petticoat to fluff up the dress, and tall snakeskin boots. She also reappears later in the movie with the same patterned leggings, a pink t-shirt, and a pink bomber coat, but we do think the first look is a more recognizable Barbie movie Halloween costume.



If you want to go the extra mile, we recommend a multipack of colorful gel liners, which make for excellent "markers" on the face. And no Weird Barbie costume is complete without a Birkenstock in one hand and a heel in the other, in order to ask other Barbies at the party if they want to know the truth about the universe.