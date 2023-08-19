Short-Haired Bestie, This Gender-Neutral Pomade & Sale Is For You

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide, and the first 20 orders will get a free gift with a purchase at Barb using our promo code REFINERY20, now through August 25.
This Score goes out to all short-haired babes — whether you're like me, a nonbinary lesbian with a fresh mullet, a butch who's been around these parts before, or someone exploring a new era of femininity with a cute pixie cut. Barb isn't just a hair-styling brand meant exclusively for short hair, it's also a community of women, nonbinary, and trans people with short hair. It was founded by a fellow "Barb" (that means a feminine-presenting person with short hair, not that her name is Barbara, FYI) who didn't feel properly represented among all the male-geared products in the short hair section.
Flash-forward and Barb's signature Soft Clay Pomade was born, with its natural, cruelty-free ingredients, gender-neutral packaging, and oh-so-amazing scent. And now, you get to experience it (and all the other merch on-site) for 20% off with our reader-exclusive promo code REFINERY20 — plus, the first 20 orders get a free merch product with purchase. Now, you've only got a week to take advantage of this superdeal so keep on reading to see exactly why this is officially my favorite styling product.
Barb's signature product is a medium-hold, natural finish, soft clay pomade that leaves behind absolutely no stickiness or stiffness. It's cruelty-free and made from natural waxes and plant proteins with hydrating aloe juice being the very first ingredient listed. With a 5-star rating and 562 reviews, Barb enthusiasts say it's "by far the best for my short, thick, coarse hair even for refreshing/restyling the next day" and that it's "light, not greasy, and does the job." The feel of it in my hair, or lack thereof, is my favorite thing — especially considering I have sensory issues with products in my hair. This leaves no residue behind, except its fresh citrusy scent and the magic of making sure my hair takes whatever shape I decide — not the humidity, heat, or wind. This magic combo in a tiny jar quickly replaced all of my other styling products, making it the first thing I reach for when I'm dealing with my hair.
“
It's by far the best for my short, thick, coarse hair even for refreshing/restyling the next day.
Barb Reviewer
”
After waiting impatiently for my hair to finally grow out, I just recently had it cut into a mullet (as an aside: if you're in NYC, I'd highly recommend Hairrari and @kingmulllet — my girlfriend and I loved them for our mullets). So, I'm pretty darn new at styling it — aka, I have no idea what I'm doing. It's truly not that hard, thankfully, and Barb has somehow made it even easier. The pomade is extremely versatile: It rinses with water, can be used on either damp or dry hair, and can be layered with other products. The jar is 2 oz., but because you only need a tiny amount (depending on short your hair is), this jar is sure to last a looooong time.
I first tried the pomade on my mullet when I went to the Blackpink pop-up last week. At the beginning of the day, my hair was styled to perfection. After the event, we walked a few blocks to get coffee and the wind was actually insane. Between that, the heat, and the nearby water's humidity, I was positive my hair was looking crazy. But as you can see in the second picture below, it was actually stylish and only very slightly messy. I'd say that's a major win, considering our journey. The pomade defended my hair against all odds and, still, it stayed silky smooth, not sticky and stiff (!!!).
Barb was founded by and for women, nonbinary and trans folks with short hair. The mostly masc and butch community is so rarely represented in the world of styling products. Because of its queer-friendly message, community-led intention, and stellar product — I cannot recommend this brand enough. Plus, the merch is super cute and very queer — which we love. So, if you or your partner already have short hair or you're thinking of doing the big chop (do it, hair always grows back), Barb is your definite new bestie.
