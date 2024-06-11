All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A new season calls for a closet refresh. The first stop on our (virtual) shopping trip? Banana Republic, which just launched a summer collection full of the trendiest warm-weather must-haves and timeless pieces that will fit right into any wardrobe.
With prices ranging from $40 to $400, Banana Republic’s June drop features summer-ready luxe fabrics — think: breezy linen, breathable cotton, and ultra-soft silk — and relaxed, well-tailored pieces that channel the easy, carefree vibes of vacation season. From wide-leg pants and jumpsuits to billowing maxi dresses, beachy kaftans, layerable sweaters, slouchy handbags, and leather sandals, there are tons of great options to sift through. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Banana Republic Summer Tops
Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends, strolling through the park, or lounging on a patio worthy of a Nancy Meyers movie, Banana Republic’s summer tops are ready for the occasion. Opt for a textured keyhole tank, a flowy one-shoulder blouse, or a classic oversized button-down.
shop 6 products
Banana Republic Summer Pants & Shorts
If wearing pants in the middle of summer heat is necessary, you’re going to want to make them linen (or, at least, a linen blend). Banana Republic offers the summer-staple fabric in all sorts of styles and silhouettes, including pull-on pants, wide-leg, trendy barrel-leg, cargo pants, and, of course, shorts.
shop 6 products
Banana Republic Summer Dresses & Jumpsuits
A perfect summer dress — or jumpsuit — is, in our opinion, one that can effortlessly take you from casual to dressed-up settings with ease. In Banana Republic’s summer collection, find crochet-like maxi dresses, fit-and-flare midis, strap-optional minis, and linen jumpsuits that fit the bill.
shop 6 products
Banana Republic Summer Matching Sets
shop 6 products
Banana Republic Summer Shoes & Accessories
No look is complete without a pair of shoes and a chic handbag. Choose from leather slides, heeled sandals, and kitten heels — and match them with slouchy pebble-leather purses with detachable straps for maximum versatility.
shop 5 products