This Collection Is So Effortlessly Luxe It’ll Give You A New Outlook On Getting Dressed

Chelsea Peng
While our fingertips are still searching "vintage knit balaclava," our hearts are saying "sage plissé midi dress." The exact arrival of bare-leg-friendly temps is still TBD — groundhogs aren't known to give the most accurate weather forecasts — but there's one thing we can be certain of: This upcoming season, we're in serious need of some luxury.
Banana Republic's new spring 2021 collection delivers this handily with an elegant (and ultra-flattering) color palette of neutral, earth, and botanical tones in breezy, effortless shapes. What's more, you can feel good about copping a forever-essential trench or a slouchy oatmeal-colored ribbed pant, because the line is made with better-for-the-environment fabrics like natural linen and responsible wool. Ahead, see some of our top picks from the range, including First Lady-level-chic D-ring trousers and a printed frock ideal for galloping through a field of thistle.

