The Best Eco-Friendly Toilet Paper To Try For A Sustainable Swap

You use reusable Stasher pouches to hold snacks (or in my case, dog treats) and haven't used a plastic grocery bag since One Direction was still making music together. But what about your bathroom? If you're still wiping away with the same toilet paper brand you've used all your life, and you're not quite ready to full-on Tushy bidet , we're here to usher your TP habits into the future. (And with Earth month right around the corner, there's no better time to step up your green game .)