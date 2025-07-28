From Mesh To Mary Janes — Ballet Sneakers Are *The* Shoe Of The Summer
What do you get when you combine two beloved fashion items? Sometimes greatness (see: the skort, the jort, and the entire concept of athleisure), but often it results in bizarre flash-in-the-pan moments (remember the coatigan? No, neither did I until writing this piece). Thankfully, the latest hybrid trend taking over the fashion world sits firmly in the former camp. Say hello to the sneakerina, a mash-up that balances all the signature grace and poise of the classic ballet shoe with the comfort and grip of your favorite functional trainer. It’s a dream come true for those of us with fond memories of the 2010s twee phenomenon, but an adult need for more arch support.
Unsurprisingly, we can thank the queen of high femme fashion, Simone Rocha, for kickstarting the sneakerina trend back in spring/summer 2020 with her “ballet tracker” platforms. Since then, she’s been joined by both luxury designers and sports brands alike — from kitten heel sneakers at Miu Miu to satin-topped, trek-soled Aura flats at Rombaut, to sold-out collaborations between Sandy Liang and Salomon, Cecilie Bahnsen and Asics, and Onitsuka Tiger and Patou.
This year, the trend has truly exploded, fueled by several much-hyped launches: Adidas’ Samba Mary Jane and lace-up Taekwondo Mei, Puma’s Speedcat Ballet, and Louis Vuitton’s LV Sneakerina. According to fashion search engine Lyst, searches for “sneakerinas” are up 1300%, while StockX, an online marketplace for sneakerheads, has seen a 119% year-on-year increase for “ballerina”. The coolest celebrities are also fans — both Bella Hadid and Charli XCX have been spotted in VIVAIA’s satin Sneakerinas, while Chloë Sevigny is a repeat wearer of Ecco’s Biom C-Trails (a hiking shoe base with ballerina-style laces).
There are many different variations of the trend to satisfy every style — from dainty, satin slipper designs with grippy rubber soles to sportier versions with mesh panels, top-stitched detailing, elastic straps, turbo-charged platforms, eyelet lacing, and toe caps. Naturally, these come on the foot of last year’s coquette trend and, before that, the rise of balletcore, but they reimagine the hyper feminine look to be more functional. These shoes are made for city streets and long days on your feet. Essentially, it’s the viral “wrong shoe” theory in motion, wherein you purposely wear shoes that might be considered antithetical to your outfit to create a more interesting look. This time, though, it's the shoe itself that is the contradiction.
Have I convinced you yet? If not, perhaps this selection will — all the best sneakerina shoes on the market at every price point.
Mary Jane Ballet Sneakers
Prim and proper or punk and platform, the humble Mary Jane has had quite the moment in recent years, and that isn’t changing anytime soon, thanks to these sporty trainer-infused styles. Puma’s Speedcat Ballerina in particular is the third buzziest product of early 2025, according to the Lyst Q1 Index Report, and has the seal of approval from Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski. This design is the perfect balance of both styles: a classic ballerina silhouette adorned with sporty, racing shoe signatures (complete with an embroidered Puma logo). Opt for the silver colorway to tick off another key 2025 sneaker trend.
For a similar vibe, I found plenty of slim-fit options, from the luxury (Miu Miu) to the more affordable (Bershka). Alternatively, if you prefer a chunkier shoe, Ash’s Rolls Sneakers come out on top. They’re just like your typical techy, Y2K dad sneaker, but with that strappy, Mary Jane twist.
Lace-Up Ballet Sneakers
If the name doesn’t give it away, Adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Shoe (first introduced in 1988) is a reinterpretation of the original martial arts footwear. Functionally, taekwondo and ballerina shoes have always been very similar: slim-fitted with a slightly pointed toe, made with super-soft leather that molds to the foot, and designed to keep your soles close to the floor. Where this version differs from a modern-day ballet flat is that the rubber outsole better protects your feet from the ground, and the slightly padded, textile-lined insole adds more cushioning and support. Throw in the combination of lace-up fastenings and the brand’s iconic three-stripe design, and you have the ultimate all-occasions shoe that works equally well with a dainty dress for date night or with sweats when running errands.
Adidas isn’t the only destination for stylish, functional lace-up styles. From Axel Arigato’s chunky stompers to Lazy Oaf’s delicate treads, there are options out there for everyone — and you don’t have to opt for a lace-up-the-leg look either. JW Pei has created a stylish alternative that even the biggest ballet flat skeptic could love.
Mesh Ballet Sneakers
Mesh footwear was at its peak last summer, and it isn’t going away soon. This season, the light, airy, and breathable style lends itself perfectly to the sporty sneakerina trend. Unlike 2024’s sheer organza versions, many of this year's designs feature a heavier, net-like weave.
Platform Ballet Sneakers
Adopting the statement soles and extra inches you usually find on chunky Y2K sneakers and utilitarian trainers, these sneakerina shoes give you all the boost you need, without compromising on comfort.
Satin Ballet Sneakers
Satin ballet shoes are perhaps the most archetypal of the style — conjuring up images of prima ballerinas performing in full costume as princesses, swans, and sugar plum fairies. It's a tactile fabric that nods to luxury and glamour, and when paired with practical, sporty elements, it creates a pronounced juxtaposition. When choosing your outfit, let these satin sneakerina shoes do the work for you — they’ll make a statement no matter what.
