Bad Bunny Is Everything MAGA Hates. His Super Bowl Performance Isn’t For Them
"While the Latin trap and reggaeton artist-actor recently told Apple Music that he is still 'figuring out' what he’s going to do during his performance, the political right have already begun lashing out at the artist."
"If Bad Bunny does use his Super Bowl performance as a political platform, he won’t be the first."
"And yet Bad Bunny is arguably the most overtly political artist booked for the halftime spot."
"Unlike Latine stars before him, Bad Bunny has made it a point not to make music in English. But it’s not because he hates the language; it’s because it’s not his language."
"In February 2026, he’ll carry that flag, that history, and that ancestral rebellion to the 50-yard line."