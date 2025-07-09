Heading to Puerto Rico for the Bad Bunny Residency? Add These Spots to Your Itinerary
I don’t know about you, but I’m pulling up to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in San Juan this summer.
ICYMI, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio skipped touring in the U.S. (because right) for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos album and, instead, is hosting a summerlong residency at El Choli in his beloved Puerto Rico. Described as a "love letter" to the archipelago, DTMF blends traditional Puerto Rican folkloric music genres, such as plena, bomba, jíbaro, and salsa, with reggaeton and house music. Meanwhile, its lyrics explore the complexities of Puerto Rico’s colonial status and how it’s led to gentrification, forced mass migration, and diasporic longing, among so many other political and social and themes.
The first show kicks off on July 11, but the July dates are exclusive to Puerto Rican residents (because right). But come August and September, the concerts open up to all us regular shmegulars outside of the island. And according to Google Flights, San Juan is the top destination people in the U.S. are searching for travel this summer, so it seems like stateside fans are flying in.
If you’re making it out to La Isla del Encanto to catch Bad Bunny on stage for the show of the summer or are just pulling up to enjoy the hype, we’ve put together a list of activities to consider adding to your Pe Erre summertime itinerary. You’re welcome.
Visit La Sala Libre's Residency
Running alongside Bad Bunny's shows is another kind of residency: La Sala Libre. Hosted by The DiaspoRico Project, La Sala Libre is a cultural residency taking place at Casa Saffra in Santurce from August 1 to September 14. This community-centered series reclaims the Puerto Rican sala by transforming the first floor of Casa Saffra, an Afro Boricua-owned home turned cultural venue, into a living room where people gather for exhibitions, performances, storytelling, and artist talks. The program bridges island and diaspora voices, offering you a unique and intimate look at Puerto Rico’s evolving cultural narrative.
Tour Viejo San Juan
If it's your first time in San Juan, you have to tour the Old City. This historic district has centuries-old cobblestone streets and forts overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Classic tour stops include Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristóbal, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, along with the San Juan Cathedral and La Fortaleza, the oldest governor’s mansion in continuous use in the Western Hemisphere. Guided walking tours offer rich context and local stories that bring the area’s 500-year history to life. As part of JetBlue Vacations’ new San Juan package, you can even get a complimentary guided walking tour that’s valued at $125.
Hike at El Yunque National Forest
Just an hour from San Juan, El Yunque National Forest offers a lush escape into Puerto Rico’s rainforest. It's known for its rich biodiversity, cascading waterfalls, and scenic hiking trails. Trails like La Mina, Mount Britton, or Pico El Yunque range from easy walks to more challenging treks, and you’re likely to encounter coquís, tropical birds, and panoramic mountain views. Just be sure to pack a swimsuit (and a hat, sunnies, sneakers, and sunblock) because several trails lead to natural swimming spots.
Take a Bioluminescent Bay Tour
One of Puerto Rico’s most magical natural wonders is the bioluminescent bay at Laguna Grande in Fajardo, about 1 to 1.5 hours from San Juan. Guided night kayaking tours take you through a mangrove channel into the bay, where the water lights up with blue-green sparks thanks to microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. The glow is especially vivid on moonless nights, and it’s one of only a few places in the world where you can see this phenomenon year-round.
Bike Ride Through Piñones
Located along the scenic coast of Piñones in Loíza, COPI (Corporación Piñones Se Integra) is a community-run cultural center that offers visitors an immersive way to experience Afro-Puerto Rican heritage and nature. Rent a bike through their CicloNatura program and ride along a lush trail that winds through mangroves, beaches, and local food stands. COPI also hosts engaging bomba workshops, where guests can learn traditional drumming and dance from local artists.
Go for a Swim
San Juan is home to several beautiful and accessible beaches. Condado Beach is perfect for sunbathing and people-watching, Isla Verde offers calm waters and beachside bars ideal for families and jet skiing, while Ocean Park Beach offers more relaxed vibes. If you're up for a day trip, catch a ferry or flight to Culebra to visit Flamenco Beach, regularly ranked among the world’s best, or head to Vieques for the secluded Playa Caracas and Playa Negra.
Ride ATVs or Horses at Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park
If you're seeking an adrenaline rush, Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park near El Yunque offers thrilling ATV and UTV tours through scenic farmland and rainforest terrain. Guests can drive through muddy trails, cross streams, and take in views of the foothills while following expert guides. The park also offers horseback riding and go-karting.
Enjoy Rum Tasting at Casa Bacardí
Take a quick ferry ride from Old San Juan to Casa Bacardí, the iconic rum distillery in Cataño. The distillery offers a variety of experiences, including mixology classes, rum tastings, and historical tours that trace Bacardí’s Cuban origins and Puerto Rican legacy. You'll get to sample exclusive blends and learn how to craft cocktails like the perfect mojito or piña colada. Also, the waterfront pavilion and open-air bar provide stunning views of San Juan Bay,.
Museum-Hop Throughout San Juan
San Juan has a diverse and vibrant museum scene that's perfect for art lovers and history buffs. The Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico in Santurce showcases a wide range of Puerto Rican visual art, from classical to contemporary. Nearby, the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo focuses on Latin American and Caribbean works. In Old San Juan, Museo de las Américas explores the cultural roots of the region.
Enjoy San Juan Nightlife
Okay, what you’re really here for: to perrear. San Juan is known for having one of the best nightlife scenes in the world. In La Placita de Santurce, a produce market by day transforms into a street party after dark, packed with bars, live music, and dancing. For cocktails, La Factoría in Old San Juan consistently ranks among the world’s best bars and offers multiple rooms with different vibes. And if you want to keep the Bad Bunny theme, hit up his new Café con Ron bar while you’re in Viejo San Juan.
