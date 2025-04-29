Here’s What to Wear to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí Residency

One thing about Latines — we love to rep our flags. The Puerto Rican flag, in particular, shows up everywhere in Bad Bunny’s World, from his visuals and performances to the lyrics and imagery of "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS." For this look, go all in on that pride. You can literally wear the PR flag, rock pieces that represent your own heritage, or get creative with the flag’s colors, textures, and shapes. Red, white, and blue are your palette. Whether it’s a vintage tee, a new dress, or custom accessories, it’s all about showing love to where you’re from, loud and proud.