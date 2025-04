Here’s What to Wear to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí Residency

In the "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" music video, Bad Bunny delivers one of the album’s most heartfelt moments, singing to the person who taught him how to dance. The video is a tribute to memory, love, and dance, set against a backdrop that channels 1970s Puerto Rico in all its dreamy, disco-lit glory. For all the couples, or the situationships (we know BB has a soft spot for those), this look is all about coordination. Channel Benito’s baby blue suit or your best retro fit and take inspiration from the dancer’s glitter dress: sequins, shimmer, and movement. Perfect for a night that could turn into your baile inolvidable.