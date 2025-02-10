Bad Bunny’s DtMF Won’t Solve Colonialism in Puerto Rico — But Music Is An Important Part of Revolutions
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is not only an invitation to Puerto Rican joy and resistance. This album reflects a part of Puerto Rico that deserves more attention:the Puerto Rico that treasures its culture, embraces its agency, and defends its land. In particular, it reflects a movement in Puerto Rico to reclaim our history, which includes the history of our music."
"Bad Bunny will not solve colonialism in Puerto Rico. And we should not put so much pressure on him — or any artist, leader, or individual — to do so. Nevertheless, the lyrics of his songs have permeated the collective consciousness of many Boricuas and people from other cultures. That's what protest music does."
"Music allows us to connect with love and with our essence; it is not like the economic and political systems that have been imposed on us. It transcends the physical and even the personal."