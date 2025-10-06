ADVERTISEMENT
Bad Bunny & Amazon’s “Una Más” Live-Stream Was The Start. Here’s What They’re Building Next in Puerto Rico

Raquel Reichard
Last Updated October 6, 2025, 7:46 PM
Photo Credit: Gladys Vega/Getty Images
It’s been two weeks since Bad Bunny teamed up with Amazon Music for “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más,” a special encore concert added to his 30-show, sold-out residency in Puerto Rico. The event took place on September 20 — the anniversary of Hurricane María — and was live-streamed globally via the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, and Twitch. With countless fans tuning in from around the world, the broadcast broke records, becoming the most-watched single-artist performance in Amazon Music’s history and drawing more than 340,000 live viewers on Twitch alone.
But that concert was just the beginning of a much larger collaboration. Bad Bunny’s 31st performance marked the launch of a long-term partnership between Amazon and the Puerto Rican artist that aims to invest in his homeland through initiatives centered on education, disaster relief, and cultural empowerment.
“It was always intentional,” Rocío Guerrero, Director of Music, Latin-Iberia at Amazon Music, tells Refinery29 Somos. “That everyone all over the world could go to Benito’s house, from their houses. The intention was to bring attention to Puerto Rico: the culture, the history, the resilience, and all of the different things we saw during that live-stream."

Rocío Guerrero
Stepping into Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s “casita” meant a virtual journey into Puerto Rico itself — visually and emotionally transporting viewers to the archipelago that has shaped much of Bad Bunny’s artistry. Guerrero says that was the central goal from the start: to use the platform not only to entertain but to redirect global attention toward Puerto Rico and its people.
“From the very beginning, when we met with [Bad Bunny’s team], it was always all about Puerto Rico, from both ends,” she adds. “For us, as Amazon, we’re trying to help and support communities, not just artists. And for Benito, he didn’t want to make this about himself. They were very clear about this. They wanted this to be about Puerto Rico.”
The multi-year collaboration between Bad Bunny and Amazon is structured around three main pillars that the artist and his team prioritized: education and technology, agriculture, and economic development. Together, Amazon, Fundación Rimas (founded by Bad Bunny’s management team), and Fundación Good Bunny (the artist’s nonprofit) are developing new programs both on the island and online.
The first phase focuses on education. The partnership will fund the creation of STEM education centers across Puerto Rico, where teachers and students will have access to training, courses, and tools like Amazon Fire tablets. In times of natural disaster, these centers will also serve as public shelters, an intentional tie to the anniversary of Hurricane María, which devastated the archipelago in 2017.
Rocío Guerrero
Meanwhile, through comPRa Local — a soon-to-launch, curated storefront on Amazon.com — global consumers will be able to directly support Puerto Rican artisans, brands, and businesses. The store will highlight locally made food, products, music, books, and everyday goods, all marked with a new “Hecho en PR” badge that distinguishes items produced on the archipelago.
Additionally, Amazon is working with its partners to leverage its logistics infrastructure to support local farmers and improve access to fresh produce across the archipelago, where agricultural systems are fragile.
“So we are bringing together music, customers, and commerce into one place, and the tangible impact is the more people buying this store, the better the economy for Puerto Rican vendors,” Guerrero says. 
According to Guerrero, these efforts represent just the beginning — not only of what’s to come from the multi-year collaboration with Bad Bunny but also of a broader strategy for how Amazon Music plans to collaborate with artists moving forward.

Rocío Guerrero
“Our mission from the beginning, at least since I’ve come in, has been elevating Latin music, showcasing the different genres from the communities, the cultures, and the idiosyncrasies. It’s not just one genre. It’s a wide spectrum of genres, nationalities, and even languages. And we take that job very seriously,” Guerrero adds, pointing to Amazon Music’s La Música Que Nos Conecta campaign, an initiative that has celebrated Latin American music genres from across the region since 2023.
But for Guerrero, music has always been a means to a deeper purpose: using its global reach to educate audiences about the diversity and richness of Latin American and Caribbean cultures.
“When I first joined Amazon, I remember this is what I was hoping would happen: to utilize the power and the universe of Amazon to do something with artists that could have an impact on culture and society,” she says. “So this means everything. I’m so proud.”
