Bad Bunny & Amazon’s “Una Más” Live-Stream Was The Start. Here’s What They’re Building Next in Puerto Rico
"The intention was to bring attention to Puerto Rico: the culture, the history, the resilience, and all of the different things we saw during that live-stream."
"From the very beginning, when we met with [Bad Bunny’s team], it was always all about Puerto Rico, from both ends."
"Our mission from the beginning, at least since I’ve come in, has been elevating Latin music, showcasing the different genres from the communities, and cultures, and the idiosyncrasies. It’s not just one genre. It’s a wide spectrum of genres, nationalities, and even languages. And we take that job very seriously."