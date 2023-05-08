This Unsightly Sponge Makes My Apartment Smell Good All. Of. The. Time.

Ever since I unscrewed the lid on the Bad Air Sponge my bathroom has smelled so fresh and so clean no matter what happens in it (I will not go into detail). And its scented molecules even sneak into my living room when I leave the door open. Remember the aforementioned "occasional puffs from a pre-roll?" Well, when the time is right, I plop it on my coffee table in my living room and the smell is banished within a few hours. The aromatic candles, room sprays, and even odor-eliminating candles I own just don't compare.