The Back-to-School Shopping Guide for Latina Students
Back-to-school season is officially here. Whether you're a college freshman, a returning student, or someone simply inspired by that BTS mindset, now’s the perfect time to channel that nervous excitement into prepping for the year ahead.
College brings freedom, responsibility, growth, and exploration — usually, all at once and for the first time. Adjusting to this new chapter can be overwhelming, but the right tools, supplies, and support can make the transition smoother.
From a thoughtfully designed planner to help you stay on top of assignments, goals, and deadlines to press-on nails that let you show up as your best self even on a tighter budget and schedule, the right essentials can go a long way. Below, we’ve rounded up some back-to-school must-haves worth adding to your cart or gifting to a college-bound Latina you love.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.