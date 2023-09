Celebrate Babeland’s 30th Birthday With 30% Off Best-Selling Sex Toys

Three decades later, a lot has changed. But what hasn't is Babeland's commitment to sexual empowerment and education. To celebrate the brand's big 3-0, Babeland is discounting some of its heaviest-hitting vibrators up to (you guessed it) 30%. Through the end of September, you can get in on the festivities by shopping Babeland's Birthday sale, and we're not going to lie — it's pretty damn stocked.“We at Babeland are extremely proud that the pillars of sexual freedom, empowerment, and inclusivity are just as paramount to Babeland today as they were in 1993," says Babeland sex educator and marketing director, Lisa Finn. "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for not just the brand but the entire industry." If you're looking for a way to jump in on the celebration (or just love a great sex toy sale ), keep reading to see which sex toys you should cart ASAP.Here's to the next 30!