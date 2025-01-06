ADVERTISEMENT
The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri Wore These Under-$150 Earrings To Complete Her Julia Roberts-Inspired Golden Globes Look

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated January 6, 2025, 4:12 PM
Photo: Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images.
Everyone’s favorite fictional sous chef always pulls out a look on the red carpet. The 2025 Golden Globes were no exception: To celebrate her nomination for best female actor in a musical or comedy television series, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri stepped out in a nostalgic-yet-fresh ensemble.
Edebiri channeled Julia Roberts’ iconic 1990 Golden Globes look in a custom Loewe monochromatic grey suit. In line with Refinery29’s predicted 2025 fashion trends,, the actor looked like she was taking care of business as the boss that she is in the soft suiting. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the striking ‘fit was made even more modern and interesting with flashes of metal through a custom grill set, unique shimmering tie, and dainty gold hoop earrings… which we managed to find for you.
Edebiri accessorized with a pair of 14k yellow gold Mejuri earrings that retail for only $148 — and are shockingly still in stock.

Mejuri Easy Huggie Hoops, $148

Photo: Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images.
Shop This
While the jewelry brand’s small, minimal earrings are advertised as being “as effortless as your white tee,” they’re clearly also red carpet-ready. And much like Roberts’ ‘90s suits, gold hoops will never actually go out of style, making them a great addition to your jewelry collection.

More Gold Hoops Under $200:

PANDORA
Round Huggie Hoop Earrings
$75.00
PANDORA
Nordstrom
Demi Fine Huggie Earrings
$35.00
Nordstrom
Jenny Bird
Small Staple Hoop Earrings
$98.00
Jenny Bird
Quince
14mm 14k Gold Everyday Hoops
$59.90
Quince
Ana Luisa
Nate Bold Huggie Hoops
$65.00
Ana Luisa
Madewell
Demi-fine Puffy Hoop Earrings
$78.00
Madewell
Monica Vinader
Deia Huggie Earrings
$138.00
Monica Vinader
Oradina
With A Twist Mini Hoops
$190.00
Oradina
