Why Marie Claire’s New EIC is Your Official 2020 Inspiration

In 2018, she gave birth to her daughter, Rei, via in vitro fertilization, after years of thinking motherhood wasn’t something she wanted, but it brought her back to her truest self. “I'm so lucky to have the one daughter that I have…so I feel a strong pull, I feel like I need to be more myself than I was before.,” she explains. Ultimately, Kanai’s story is one that reminds us that it’s never too late to go for what we really want and that we don’t have to be anyone but ourselves in order to make it happen.