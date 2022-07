Away invited me and a few other lucky writers to test out its new gear in the wilderness (okay, we were actually at a luxury resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains). To prepare, we were sent the midsized 55L duffel and the yet-unreleased backpack to pack, then given opportunities to test out the other totes, pouches, and packing cubes once we arrived. My extremely-outdoorsy gear included: a water bottle, some lipgloss, my phone, some bug-repellant, a baby deodorant, and a few other tiny essentials that stored nicely inside the F.A.R. pouches . I took the tiny bags to dinner, on the mountain hike, and horseback riding; other attendees used them while RTV'ing (I skipped). The pouches don't have inner organizers, so I see them as handy portable pockets that happen go quite well with the messenger . Although the acid green color of my bag might not go with every outfit, I can't wait to use it on commutes as the shoulder strap is scary comfortable.