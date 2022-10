A.W.A.K.E. Mode x & Other Stories Is Here — Our 5 Fave Pieces From The Collaboration

First of all, Natalia Alaverdian, founder of A.W.A.K.E. Mode , wants you to know that this collection is for you. "I don't want to intimidate anyone because fashion can be quite intimidating," she tells Refinery29. After working on this collection for nearly a year, the two brands have come together to create a representation of what A.W.A.K.E. Mode stands for — and that's all about being one of one.