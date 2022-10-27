A.W.A.K.E. Mode x & Other Stories Is Here — Our 5 Fave Pieces From The Collaboration

There’s a new high-low collaboration on the market and this one is packed with major design credentials. In a limited drop of 15 ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, launching on October 27, high street hero & Other Stories has teamed up with London-based designer A.W.A.K.E. Mode to create your perfect fall capsule wardrobe. Featuring structured suiting, asymmetrical skirts, and statement dresses — not without some delicious doses of faux fur, cut-outs, and fringed hems — there’s so much in this drop to unpack before it sells out.
First of all, Natalia Alaverdian, founder of A.W.A.K.E. Mode, wants you to know that this collection is for you. "I don't want to intimidate anyone because fashion can be quite intimidating," she tells Refinery29. After working on this collection for nearly a year, the two brands have come together to create a representation of what A.W.A.K.E. Mode stands for — and that's all about being one of one.
Standing for "All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm," which embodies Alaverdian’s witty and creative takes on fashion, A.W.A.K.E. Mode’s influence is palpable throughout the collection. From a red midi dress with a flourishing fringed skirt (which Alaverdian designed specifically for this collection) to your classic button-down shirt with a built-in corset, each piece is packed with the avant-garde punch that the label is known for.
Alaverdian distinguishes the collection as easy and accessible in terms of wear and says that these are the qualities she loves about & Other Stories, too. "& Other Stories takes this advanced approach to design and high streets; they've set themselves aside and at the same time they're super welcoming," says Alaverdian. "I feel that we both maintain this personalized, intimate, and inclusive approach towards our clientele."
Now that the collection is officially here, we've selected our five favorite pieces, which we're expecting to be major players in the fashion lover's wardrobe this season. Psst...shop them all now by scrolling to the bottom.
The only non-neutral in the collection, this midi dress is a statement that transcends seasons and occasions — great for fall days with a pair of cowboy boots and a motorcycle jacket, and equally appropriate for upcoming winter parties. Just add heels and stacked necklaces.
'Tis the season of the midi skirt and this eye-catching number — reminiscent of A.W.A.K.E. Mode's main collections – is bound to maintain a gravitational pull within your wardrobe. With enough drama to make a white T-shirt look formal, this one falls under the category of "something I didn't know I needed 'til now."
Corsets aren't just for going out anymore, and this work shirt proves it. Providing a cinched and glammed-up edge to your otherwise standard shirt, this piece promises to do some heavy lifting across professional and casual dress codes.
Not all MVPs have to be big-ticket items. This quirky, asymmetric bodysuit will earn you tons of style points and may prove to be more timeless than you think. Wear with jeans and a bold red lip for the ultimate chic look.
We're unsure which part of this blazer we love more: the front or the back. Like A.W.A.K.E. Mode's expertly tailored jackets, this hourglass blazer is elegant but fun, boxy but flattering, trendy but timeless. Definitely a worthy investment.
