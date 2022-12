I Tried Avaline, The Celeb-Founded Wine Brand That’s Actually Delicious

Unsurprisingly, I went for the red blend (a mix of Grenache and Syrah grapes), which I paired with a medium-rare steak courtesy of my grill-master fiancé. My first impressions were that it was smooth and drinkable, and truly, I had no notes. Next up was the white, which is described as dry with a "citrus and a crisp, fresh finish" — just how I like it. As someone who usually gets a hangover after one (1) glass of white, I was delighted when I woke up clear-eyed and bushy-tailed the next morning. Avaline's whole M.O. is about better ingredients resulting in better wine — and I'm starting to think they're onto something. The rosé was also light, bright, and utterly yum — and that's coming from someone who doesn't usually like rosé . Last but not least, was the sparkling. I love a just-because bottle of bubbly, and Avaline's did not disappoint. The bubbles were crisp and tiny, and gave serious Veuve Cliquot vibes at a $30 price point.