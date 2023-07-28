Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Best-Selling Vibrator For National Orgasm Day

If there's anything we can count on from Amazon, it's a great deal on a viral product. No matter what the occasion, it's pretty much guaranteed that the mega e-tailer will have it (and at an ultra-affordable price). This National Orgasm Day, our favorite sex toys are being marked down left and right, so it's no wonder that Amazon is also jumping in on these moan-worthy deals. In honor of the climactic holiday, Amazon is taking 40% off its top-rated sex toys from AVA, none of which are more popular than its best-selling wand vibrator, the personal massager.
With an impressive 30,000 five-star reviews to its name, this eight-speed stimulator has been thoroughly vetted and received the highest marks. "I've had it for two years, and it still makes me weak in the knees," boasts one reviewer, while another calls it the "wand of wonder." And from Saturday, July 29 through Tuesday, August 1, you can purchase Ava for a mere $18, so you can have the orgasmic holiday celebration that you deserve.
Available in eight gorgeous colorways (how much do we love this light blue???), Ava is as cute as she is effective. With eight (yes, count them, EIGHT!) speed intensities and 20 vibration patterns, this personal massager delivers wand-level power in an easy-to-hold package. At only six ounces, the wand is extremely light, especially compared to similar models. Plus, it comes with its own nifty travel case, perfect for the girl on the go. And if you're about to end your summer with a trip to the beach, fans love that this TSA-friendly sex toy is small enough to pack in a carry-on for the ultimate orgasmic vacation.
Multiple reviewers were blown away by how much pleasure it was able to deliver without a hefty motor or a plug to keep it supercharged through their play sessions. That can be attributed to the flexible head's textured, ridge-like surface, which allows for more targeted clitoral stimulation — aka, the ability to create better and faster orgasms.
1 MINUTE AND 15 SECONDS. Your girl tapped out... My arm curled up like the freaky guy on Scary Movie with the mashed potatoes... I laughed when I saw it’s from a family-owned business. Thank you, family.
amazon reviewer
Besides its unmatched power, the rechargeable wand is also a fan favorite because it's completely wrapped in silicone, making it 100% waterproof for shower and bath-time fun, unlike many other wands. With a two-hour run time and a whisper-quiet motor, it's ideal for someone with a roommate or still living at home. It's no wonder it ranks so high on Amazon's sensual massagers. Also, because it's technically a "personal massager," you have complete plausible deniability if someone finds it (just tell them it's for alleviating neck pain!).
Personally, we think it'd make an excellent gift for a bestie or two (or three, come on it's only $18!). Do your friends a solid and gift them the present of orgasms this holiday.
And if you're already a fan of the Personal Massager, browse Ava's other discounted National Orgasm Day vibrator savings below, as well as our favorite Amazon wands you should have in your toy box. Or check out all the sex toys currently on sale on Amazon for an even wider variety of orgasmic options. No matter what you buy, you're sure to have an unforgettable orgasm.
Buy it.
amazon reviewer
