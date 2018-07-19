Skip navigation!
Yukie Miyakawa at Kate Ryan Inc.
Dedicated Feature
Here's What College Kids Are Actually Wearing In 2018
Alison Ives
Jul 19, 2018
Beauty
This R29er Shares Her Favorite Hometown Hot Spots
Brianna Arps
May 1, 2018
Beauty
The Secret Behind Ashley Graham’s Bold Signature Beauty Look
Jen Anderson
Apr 5, 2018
Work & Money
Need Inspiration To Quit Your Day Job? Read These Powerful Stories
Now more than ever, women have the potential for upward mobility in their careers — just consider the growing rate of female-led companies or the
by
Alison Ives
Beauty
These 8 NYC Women Will Inspire You To Try Something New
When it comes to our hair, a grass-is-always-greener kind of attitude is all too common — women with luscious curly hair typically yearn for smooth
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
How To Apply Mascara Based On Your Eye Shape
Of all the things in your makeup bag, mascara seems to be the easiest to apply — swipe on and you're done, right? Well, in fact, mascara isn't just the
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Ultra-Modern Beauty Looks You're Sure To LOVE
Applying eyeliner can be tricky — even when the makeup gods are pulling for you. And that's not even taking into account how to apply it. Sure, you can
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
These Metallic Beauty Looks Are #Goals
In case you haven't noticed — it's summer! And with summer comes toned-down beauty looks in subtle shades of pink and peach. But you don't have to hold
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
How To Pick Your Go-To Red Lip
There's no denying that a swipe of red lipstick is an easy way to elevate any outfit, and we especially love the shade for the hot summer months. The hard
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Move Over Millennial Pink, This Will Be Your New Favorite Hue
There’s no denying that millennial pink has been having a major moment. But when it comes to makeup, we beg you, branch out! There's a whole wide world
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Brow & Lip Combo Is Everything
This weekend, we're taking a cue from some of the chicest women around — the French. Between their nonchalant demeanors and their no-fuss beauty
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Unexpected Eyeliner Color Is SO Flattering
You could wear your same ol' black eyeliner every weekend. Or you could live your best life and try something new. We (obviously) vote for the latter,
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Classic Combo Will Change Your Beauty Game
You can't deny the obvious: Bold brows and dewy skin are in. If you've spotted the combo on models at fashion week, celebrities on the red carpet, or your
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Way To Pull Off Metallic Makeup
Sure, beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and
by
Claire Fontanetta
Makeup
The Prettiest (Unexpected) Makeup Looks To Ring In 2017
For some, the holidays are about the food. For others, they're about putting in serious QT with family and friends. But for beauty-lovers, the holidays
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
9 Holiday Beauty Trends Everyone Can Wear
The holiday season is upon us, and that means one thing — a super-packed calendar. (Okay, it's also a time for love, joy, family, and friends. But all
by
Hayley Mason
Trends
5 Models On The Pressure To Look Good
"Eff the dictionary definition of feminine," model Diana Veras said to me after seeing Google's top hit for the word, which reads: "Having qualities or
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
4 Looks You're Never Too Old (Or Young) To Wear
Dressing for our age is a game that's rigged: Try as we might, the outcome is fixed and not often in our favor. One moment women are told they’re
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
The Eye Makeup Trend You Need To Know RN
Eye makeup, much like most things in the world, is not one-size-fits-all. Yes, we love to follow runway and Instagram trends, but we also like to throw in
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
This Alt Makeup Trend Is About To Be EVERYWHERE
The words “punk” and “goth” carry a certain connotation. They each stem from an alt-music scene, one that often conjures up images of piercings,
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist
When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The 5 Products You Need To Pull Off Any Spring Look
Take a moment and do an inventory of your makeup stash. What's in it? If you're like us, you'll find a mix of your trusty go-tos (read: whittled-down
by
Hayley Mason
Skin Care
A Korean Skin Routine You'll Be Able To Follow
You’ve probably read enough about the K-beauty game by now to know that this industry isn't playing when it comes to skin care. Its devotees are
by
Meredith Gray
Makeup
4 Gorgeous Beauty Looks You'll Be Wearing This Fall
After a summer of dewy skin and glossy brights, settling into fall beauty looks is like curling up under a warm blanket. There's something about the matte
by
Maria Del Russo
