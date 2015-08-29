Skip navigation!
Mattie Kahn
Fuck The Fashion Rules
For South Africa's Smarteez, Fashion Is Freedom
Mattie Kahn
Aug 29, 2015
Trends
The Tricky Thing About Tokyo's Blackface B-Stylers
Mattie Kahn
Aug 28, 2015
Trends
These Men Dress Up As Rubber Dolls (And It's Not About Sex)
Mattie Kahn
Aug 27, 2015
Trends
The Swedish Regarres Love To Dress Like They're From The Deep South
As 20th-century London can attest, subcultures tend to be the inventions of youth. More than their parents, teens and twentysomethings are ready to
by
Mattie Kahn
Trends
Meet The Radical Queers Of NYC Who Refuse To Be Defined By You
We finally live in a pop culture universe that's starting to embrace the idea that sexuality is a spectrum, rather than two poles. Beyond small screens
by
Mattie Kahn
Politics
10 Quotes Franca Sozzani Left Out Of The Harvard Speech She Publi...
On Monday, Franca Sozzani took the stage at Harvard University alongside supermodel Doutzen Kroes and Huffington Post founder, Arianna Huffington, to
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Lawyer, Doctor, Painter... The Unconventional Paths Of Fashion's ...
Fashion has a special place in its heart for sartorial prodigies. The success stories of media darlings like Jack and Lazaro, Karlie Kloss, and Tavi prove
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Reality Check: Your College Experience Will Not Be Like The Movies
Mattie Kahn is an undergraduate at Harvard University, class of 2015. She is passionate about social justice, sustainability, and her hair. I got my
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Town & Gown: Finals Week Dressing (AKA Roadtesting The Formal PJ)
I distinctly remember giving in to Ugg boots. At the time, it hadn’t felt like acquiescing. If I told you that I agonized — for hours — over
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Town & Gown: Living On $40 A Week
“I spend all of my money at Starbucks,” I grumbled to a friend over my morning mix of cereals in the dining hall. (Versace x H&M has nothing on Hemp
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Town & Gown: Retail Lessons Learned From Shopping For Classes
Mattie Kahn is an undergraduate at Harvard University, class of 2015. She is passionate about social justice, sustainability, and her hair. "In the
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Style Syllabus: Campus Street Style From UCB To Columbia
Cheating is bad. We know this. But in select sartorial situations, it's okay to be a copycat — especially when other peoples' get-ups are so inspiring.
by
Mattie Kahn
College
Town & Gown: Packing For College The Hard Way
Mattie Kahn is an undergraduate at Harvard College, class of 2015. She is passionate about social justice, sustainability, and her hair. She solemnly
by
Mattie Kahn
New York
Barneys New York Gives You A Better Complexion For Just $30!
Next week, let Barneys update your skillfully easily as it does your wardrobe. Linda Wells, editor-in-chief of Allure, is moderating a panel of skin
by
Mattie Kahn
