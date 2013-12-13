Skip navigation!
Lara Ramos
Makeup
3 Reasons To Go Out & Buy Luminizer, NOW
Dec 13, 2013
Beauty
3 Drugstore Beauty Products Worth Our Last $10
Nov 20, 2013
Makeup
8 Niche Beauty Brands We're Hoarding
Nov 13, 2013
Beauty
Why You Should Wear Eye Cream During The Day
I like to think that I’m aging gracefully, and, at 31, I’m certainly no old hag. But, I need to face the facts that my skin (along with my metabolism
Skin Care
9 Beauty Products Worth Buying Every Time
You've heard me wax poetic on the nighttime products I always use, the best drugstore buys, or the products I can't wait to try from the fall collections,
Makeup
How To Wear A Bold Fall Lip With Eyes To Match
If there's one thing you need to know about me, it's that I love beauty products. I like looking at all the new colors, playing with textures, and
Makeup
A Self-Professed Product Junkie Confesses Her Dream Fall Buys
When it comes to beauty products, my brain is constantly whirring. I can't not be consuming some sort of beauty info, whether it's processing my latest
Makeup
Face Value: The Best Cream Blushes — And How To Use 'Em
I shied away from cream blushes for the longest. It seemed easier to swirl a brush on a pan and swipe it on the general area of where blush is supposed
Makeup
The Prettiest Ways To Organize Your Beauty Products
It may come as no surprise that I have a lot of beauty products (we’re talking hundreds, and hundreds). But I don't like to shove them into drawers and
Skin Care
3 Miracle Pimple Annihilators That REALLY Work
Without fail, I will sprout the world’s biggest zit the second that I’m away from home. I don’t know if it’s the change of pollution in the air,
Makeup
Keep Your Product Obsession Organized With These 6 Makeup Bags
If there’s a collection that rivals my hoard of beauty products, it’s definitely my menagerie of makeup bags. It only makes sense (how else would I
Beauty
Why You Need Mousse In Your Hair Regimen
Mousse has a bad rep. It conjures up images of big hair and crunchy curls that we'd sooner forget. But, just like the boy bands of the '90s, the foamy
Beauty
Threading Vs. Waxing: Why You Should Cross Over To The Spool Side
I am obsessed with my eyebrows, and keeping them in tip-top shape is a meticulous process. For the last several years, I have been on a strict waxing
Skin Care
Total Hype or Totally Worth It? The 411 On The Latest Beauty Prod...
Some girls are glued to the runways each season to see which fashion trends to expect. Me? I keep my eyes on all of the new product releases, sniffing out
Makeup
Stick It To Me! The Best Beauty Sticks
Makeup sticks aren't new in the world of beauty. Not only have sticks, crayons, and chubby pencils totally dominated the lip category, but they’re
Beauty
The Best Makeup Routine Brought To You By Your Local Drugstore
If we could only wear NARS blushes and Estée Lauder foundation all day long, we would, but some of us are held back by one tiny issue: money. Frankly, we
Skin Care
6 Products Every Girl Needs To Stash In Her Nightstand
We all know by now that sleeping with your makeup on is the most self-destructive thing you can do to your skin. But going through your entire nighttime
Beauty
You Asked, We Answered: How To Tackle A Shiny Nose
Nothing aggravates oily skin more than summer’s heat and humidity. As a girl who is constantly feeling like she needs to powder her nose every hour, I
Beauty
It Works! The $13 Mascara That Beats The Rest
I like to keep my makeup simple, so often my eyes go naked with just a heavy-handed swipe of black mascara — which is why I'm always searching to see
Makeup
Yes, You CAN Wear Purple Lips — Here's How
I typically keep my makeup on the simpler side, but summer is the time to bring on the brights and I'm not one to sit out on a trend. So, this season,
Beauty
You Asked, We Answered: How To Get The Perfect Nude Lip
The nude lip is a classic. It’s subtly sexy, allows you to go over the top with the rest of your makeup, and it’s far more than just a passing trend.
Beauty
The Ultimate Product Cocktail For Frizz-Free Curls
I have spent the better part of 20 years learning how to tame my curly mane, so I like to think that I know a thing or two about getting frizz-free waves
Beauty
The Toner That Works Wonders While You Sleep
You don’t have to be a genius to master great skin care, and some of the best tricks turn out to be the most simple. One of the tips I've learned was
Beauty
7 Sneaky Ways To Get Your Summertime SPF
Summer is finally on in DC, which means I have to be extra careful every time I go outside. I’m the girl who's not only prone to sunburn at the beach,
Beauty
8 Rose-Infused Beauty Products That Do NOT Smell Like Grandma
People always want to know if I have a weakness for anything in particular when it comes to beauty products. Do I have a million lip glosses? A tower of
Fragrance
Fantastic Four: The Best Online Beauty Shops, Ever
Brick-and-mortar beauty giants may be good enough for some, but for 24/7 addicts like me who need a round-the-clock service, the Internet provides a whole
Beauty
Why Dermablend Quick-Fix Concealer Should Be Your Desert Island Pick
One of my beauty icons, Drew Barrymore, was recently asked what product she'd take to the desert island. To which she said, "My concealer, or you can just
Beauty
The Ultimate Mother's Day Roundup: My Mom's Steal-Worthy Makeup Bag
Like a bottle of merlot, my mom’s makeup bag has gotten better with age. She is the epitome of casual chic, always looking adorably put-together without
Makeup
Be A Deco Darling With These Gatsby-Inspired Beauty Picks
The Great Gatsby has been my favorite book since Mr. Kennedy's 9th Grade Honors English class. When I met Daisy Buchanan, I instantly found her intriguing
Beauty
Dullness Be Gone! The Finishing Powder That'll Leave You Glowing
Talk to any beauty industry veteran and she'll tell you all the techniques and products in the world aren't nearly as important as the last step: the
