Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jamie Dorman/Artists by Timothy Priano
Hair
Simple Tricks For Braiding Newbies
Maria Del Russo
Jun 12, 2015
Hair
Next-Level Tips For Pro Braiders
Maria Del Russo
Jun 12, 2015
Hair
Skills All Mid-Level Braiders Should Learn
Maria Del Russo
Jun 12, 2015
Hair
Prepare Yourself For Killer Braids
Fact: Braiding starts before your nimble fingers ever grab hold of your strands. "Prep is such an important part of your braid," Potempa says. "What you
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
Finishing Touches That Will Take Your Braids To The Next Level
Once you've successfully mastered the perfect braid, you're pretty much done — right? Well, sort of. "There are a few finishing touches that will give
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
4 Ways To Wake Up With Perfect Hair
We’re not going to beat around the bush: We’re in an intimate relationship with our beds. We'll do anything to eke out just a few more minutes in our
by
Maria Del Russo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted