Charlie Taylor
New York
How Not Fitting In Can Work To Your Advantage
Gina Marinelli
Apr 1, 2016
Work & Money
How This Tech CEO Could Change The Art Industry
Gina Marinelli
Mar 31, 2016
New York
You’ve Been Playing It Too Safe With Your Jewelry
Gina Marinelli
Mar 30, 2016
New York
What It's Really Like Being An Artist In Your 20s
It’s the oldest tale in NYC history: a young, hungry artist moves to the Big Apple to pursue her passion, get her big break, and discover herself along
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
The Anti-Dress-For-Your-Body-Type Guide
The cues are far from subtle. Be it magazines, store windows, or, ahem, certain frequently visited women’s lifestyle sites, we’ve all gotten the memo
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
The Anti-Bride Guide To Wedding-Day Style
On your wedding day of all days, your personal style should shine through. You should aim for the same feeling as when you wear your favorite,
by
Gina Marinelli
Tinseltown
Non-Cheesy Holiday Hair For All Textures
Question: What's the difference between holiday hair and prom hair? Answer: Well, nothing, really. Until now. We called on hair pro Charlie Taylor,
by
Phillip Picardi
