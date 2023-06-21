Moving To Australia Made Me Realize I’d Been Doing SPF All Wrong

Inspired by my Australian acquaintances, I've curated a sunscreen wardrobe with products and formulas that work with my skin's needs throughout the day. This makes it easy for me to practice a consistent level of sun care. It starts in the morning: Instead of waiting until I'm outside to apply sunscreen, I take a moment in front of the bathroom mirror (always at least 15 minutes before leaving the house) using a zinc-based facial sunscreen with SPF 50.