What Playing Janis in Mean Girls Taught Auli’i Cravalho About Grit

"I’m an only child, so I had no one else to talk to, and I just played pretend. I would put on one-woman shows and kiss mirrors, truly. I needed things to do — I grew up in a really small town."
"I was born in 2000, our OG came out in ‘04, so there hasn’t really been a time that I haven’t known and been able to quote and reference Mean Girls in my life. I use ‘am I trying to make fetch happen’ in my everyday slang."
"[Janice] would rather sit alone at her lunch table than have to try to fit in with people who just won’t take her as she is, and I found that so profound. I definitely wasn’t that self-aware in high school. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be Regina George or date Regina George when I was in high school."
"People might be surprised that I still have that feeling of job insecurity,” she shares. “I’ve been to therapy about it. I grew up in a single-parent home where my mom was feeding me with food stamps, and I’m just so afraid of taking a break from this industry."