I Put $1,000 Worth Of Augustinus Bader Products To The Test

I applied two pumps, which is the amount that’s recommended in the instruction manual that accompanies the box. The texture was very light and very thin for a moisturizer that I expected to be ultra-hydrating. That day, I noticed that my skin looked a little better on a Google hangout — but was it advantageous lighting and the placebo effect of a $280 moisturizer? The next day, feeling frisky, I boldly followed my application of the Cream with the Kosas Tinted Face Oil . (This cult clean-beauty product is barely makeup, but I am face-painting novice, so it felt like a lot.) The two products combined nicely, and while it felt like I am putting on a lot of STUFF on my face, I forgot it was there after a while. Don’t know if it was the Cream or the Kosas oil, but my skin was noticeably brighter. I monitored my reflection closely as I used this product in subsequent days, I have to say that my face definitely started looking … different. It’s hard to describe, but I’d liken it to the quality I notice when I am ovulating or when I’ve had a REALLY good night’s sleep — my skin just looks brighter, smoother, more even and healthier.