I Put $1,000 Worth Of Augustinus Bader Products To The Test

While I have no evening skin care routine to speak of and usually fall into bed exhausted at the end of the day, I tried to leave my comfort zone one night by washing my face and applying some product before bed — and I nominated the Face Oil to help me with this task. Here, the TFC8 is infused with a blend of nutrient-rich nut oils like babassu, argan, and hazelnut. In typical abusive fashion, I cleansed with the foaming hand soap in my bathroom and a slightly mildew-y washcloth, leaving my skin a little damp and using the Face Oil’s high-tech dropper to apply the product. (You have to press a button at the top of the cap to dispense the product, which took me just a little too long to figure out.) One thing I noticed (and liked) immediately is that Augustinus Bader’s formulation seemed to absorb really fast — not what I am used to from the face oils I’ve used in the past.