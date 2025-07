Aries, are your relationships aligning with the version of yourself you’re becoming? On August 6th, your planetary ruler Mars enters Libra (your opposite sign) where it’ll hang out for six weeks. This transit shines a light on your partnership sector and can feel like standing in front of a cosmic mirror: what you admire or critique in others often reflects something you’re dealing with internally. Mars prefers to act fast and solo, but Libra energy is collaborative and harmonious. That tension may surface in your closest relationships — romantic, business, platonic — especially if you’ve been in hyper-independent mode. Ghosts from past relationships could reappear, especially with Mercury retrograde still influencing things until mid month. Take your time and don’t rush decisions — not everything needs an answer right now, especially not if your solution is rooted in pride.