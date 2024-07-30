Your August Horoscope Is Here — & You’ll Feel A Sense Of Momentum

Welcome to August! Mercury Retrograde begins this month, in the sign of Virgo, and this is the highlight of the month. Starting August 5th, the planet of communication will be traveling in reverse motion (this is an optical illusion, but the influence is profoundly felt by all zodiac signs). This will give an interesting feel to Leo Season… Once Mercury retrogrades its way back into Leo starting on the 14th, some of us may have flashbacks to Leo Season 2023, when Venus, the Planet of Love, was retrograde in Leo. It’s giving controlled chaos.
However, the fact that Mars, the planet of action, is spending all of August in Gemini (at the same time as Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, also being in Gemini), means that even though it’s retrograde season, we’ll still be feeling a sense of momentum. There’s just a high likelihood that the momentum will be geared toward past projects or intentions that we’re now ready to complete.
Use the Leo New Moon on August 4th and the ten days that follow to get clear on ways you can be more empowered in your life. For some of us, that may literally mean infusing more physical activities in our daily routines, especially with the North Node being in Aries. For others, it’ll look like going after the dreams that scare us a little — or a lot. We should use these next few months of Jupiter being direct in Gemini to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones and soar.
Once the Aquarius Full Moon strikes on the 19th, and Virgo Season kickstarts on the 22nd, we’d benefit from spending the final third of the month winding down and relaxing as we prepare for the wildness of next month’s eclipse season. The more you can simplify your lifestyle at the end of August, the more at peace you’ll feel, internally and externally.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
As the month begins, Aries, your ruler Mars, is traveling through Gemini, activating your communication sector, and Chiron, the asteroid that symbolizes our inner wounds, is at the start of its five-month retrograde in your sign. You’re going to be moving at a slower pace than usual this month due to Chiron Retrograde, especially when it comes to your internal healing journey. This is because so many suppressed wounds are resurfacing and making themselves known at this point, and you’re being asked to be courageous and face these wounds head-on so they can heal.
Use the ten days after the Leo New Moon (August 4th to 14th) to set intentions that have to do with infusing more fun, pleasure, and exploration into your life. Your sector of creativity and youth is activated by Leo Season, and since Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo most of this month, in your sector of depth and outside resources, you’ll feel inspired to pursue passions from your childhood and pick up a hobby that you’ve been meaning to do for years. By the time the Aquarius full moon strikes on the 21st, you may find a community or network of people who are cheering you on as you thrive doing what you love.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the month of August will help you learn how to be okay with the conflicts and disagreements that you may be dealing with in your domestic sector. This is largely due to Leo Season activating that part of your life, and also creating astrological friction with your earthy nature. So much of what your family or close companions do may easily irk you this month, and the key is to not lose your patience or snap at them left and right. Use Mars’ transit in Gemini to breathe through the discomfort rather than letting your frustrations get the best of you.
With Mars spending all month in Gemini, your sector of money and self-esteem is activated, so even though Mercury will be retrograde most of this month, you’re still encouraged to focus on your financial wellness and make sure you’re not burying your head in the sand. It’s best to be honest about the successes and challenges you’ve been facing in your money journey, and use Mercury Retrograde to create a game plan that you can follow for the rest of 2024 to ensure that you’re cultivating a healthier and more sustainable relationship with money.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you’re likely to experience the best month you’ve had in a while, even with Mercury, your planetary ruler, being retrograde most of the month. That’s because if there’s anyone who can deal with Mercury retrograde’s chaotic energy — it’s you. Plus, Mars, the planet of action, is in your sign for the next five weeks, which means you’re able to magnetize much of what you want into existence — particularly if it’s something you’ve been manifesting for weeks, months, or even years. Use the Leo New Moon on the 4th — and the ten days that follow — to set intentions that are connected to becoming a clear and passionate communicator.
Once the Aquarius full moon strikes two weeks later, your sector of expansion, travel, and higher journeys is activated, making it an ideal time to go on a trip or plan one for the near future. You may be in the mood to switch up the status quo during the final ten days of August, but the beginning of Virgo Season will activate your sector of roots, home, and the past, so you’ll feel a push and pull between your desire to be all over the place and your internal need to feel rooted and grounded where you are.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the month of August can be your self-actualization season if you decide to show up for what you really want and get clear on why you really want it. You’ll be thinking of financial security and your self-esteem more than usual due to the sun and Venus in Leo both activating your sector of money for several weeks this month.
You’re being asked to fine-tune your budget and create a realistic spending and saving plan, especially since Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is retrograde in Virgo for the first two weeks of the month, and the Leo New Moon strikes on the 4th, helping you start fresh with wiser financial habits. Focus on keeping track of the little details in your spending or hoarding habits, because they end up adding up and making a difference.
Once the Aquarius Full Moon strikes on the 19th, your sector of health, routine, and wellness is activated, and you may find that you make significant progress in these realms of your life, particularly when you think back to where you were six months ago, during the Aquarius New Moon. But with Chiron, the asteroid of wounds, freshly retrograde in Aries, the sign of action, you’re encouraged to pace yourself as the month of August comes to an end, and not overextend your physical exercise, or else you could hurt yourself. Take a breather instead.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, your birthday month keeps going strong this August, with the sun, Venus, and Mercury all spending time traveling through your zodiac constellation, infusing you with a strong desire to recreate yourself. Mercury begins its three week retrograde in Virgo on August 5th, and during this time you’re likely re evaluate your objectives — allow yourself to reflect on new priorities, but ideally wait until after Mercury shifts direct on August 28th to actually start making major changes in your life.
The Aquarius Full Moon on the 19th is lighting up your sector of marriage and partnerships, so either you’ll experience a break-up, or a make-up during this lunation (which will be felt as early as August 15th and as late as August 24th). Just keep in mind that Mercury will retrograde its way back into your sign on August 14th, so even if you do go through a dramatic situation relationally, chances are you’ll have to revisit the situation once Mercury shifts direct at the end of August, so do your best to handle it diplomatically rather than abruptly burning bridges, as that behavior could lead to future regrets.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with your planetary ruler Mercury spending half of the month retrograde in your sign, and then retrograding into Leo from August 14th to 28th, you’ll be in the mood to hibernate. And this is a great idea because you’ve been doing the most this year — with Jupiter currently in your fellow Mercurial sign of Gemini, as well as Mars, the Planet of Action, it’s been a struggle to turn your mind off. This retrograde season, combined with the Leo New Moon taking place on the 5th, encourages you to do so. What would it look and feel like for you to make more money and have more free time while having less actual work to do? That’s the new reality this new moon is here to help you with.
Your sector of self and identity is lit up once Venus enters your sign on August 4th, and you’ll find yourself being even more selective and discerning than usual when it comes to who has access to your energy — this is due to Mercury beginning its retrograde in your sign on this same day. Just make sure you’re not making harsh judgments about others which are unfounded. Miscommunication will be at an all-time high this month, so practice patience and avoid letting your triggers cause you to manipulate other people.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you’re likely to feel more drawn towards connecting with past friends and familiar faces this month, as all the Leo energy in the cosmos is activating your sector of friendship, tech, and social networks. Since Mercury, the planet of communication, will be retrograde in Leo for most of August, you’re orienting your energy toward the past, and people from previous iterations of your life may also re-emerge this month, either seeking to reconcile, and/or infusing more drama or passion into your life.
Speaking of passion, the Leo New Moon strikes on the 4th in your sector of friendship and social networks, so use the ten days after this new moon to re-imagine what you’d like your friendships to look and feel like. If you’ve felt unsatisfied in that realm of your life, Venus’ entrance into Virgo, also on the 4th, will help you evaluate ways that you have allowed the dysfunction to occur by not clearly naming what your needs are and why. As you get clear on what your non-negotiables are in your connections and community, you’ll better attract the type of relations that feel mutually fulfilling and not one-sided.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re entering your season of rewards and celebration, as Leo Season’s energy is activating your sector of reputation and legacy. Having the Leo New Moon on the 4th followed by Mercury Retrograde in Leo on the 5th is helping you usher in a new professional reality for you by reimagining what’s possible and thinking beyond previous limitations. Pluto is getting ready to retrograde its way back into Capricorn on September 1st, and you’ll feel quite sensitive to that energy throughout the month of August because you’re ruled by Pluto.
Once the Aquarius Full Moon strikes on the 19th, your sector of home, roots, and the past is activated, and you’ll likely want to stay close to home and spend time with your loved ones, particularly if this has been a goal that you set for yourself six months ago, during the Aquarius New Moon. Life has been lifeing though, so if you noticed yourself falling off track and not prioritizing time with your loved ones as much as you would’ve wanted to, this month’s full moon will gently nudge you back on track, and you’ll remember your “why”.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the month of August is likely to be quite riveting for you, as it’ll introduce you to new people, exciting places, and thrilling experiences. Your sector of expansion, travel, media, and publishing is activated by Leo Season, but since Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo from August 4th to 14th (and then in Leo from the 14th to the 28th), you may not be as adventurous in action as you are in thought. You’re likely to escape to new places through the books you read, the people you interact with, and the foreign cuisine you cook or try out.
So it may not be until after Mercury Retrograde ends on August 28th that you embark on a long-awaited physical journey. You can spend the retrograde period planning that trip though, and it’s likely to feel quite fulfilling to you, especially since Mars and Jupiter are both in the travel-loving sign of Gemini. Additionally, the Aquarius Full Moon on the 19th is activating your sector of communication and creativity, so some Sagges may end up writing a book, a screenplay, giving a speech, asking for a raise, or launching a communication related project either during the four days before or after this full moon strikes. View this as your month of initiation and inspiration!
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you giving yourself enough time to do what you really want to be doing, or are you just running through the motions? That’s a key question for you this month. The Leo New Moon on the 4th activates your sector of depth, merging, and intimacy, indicating that within ten days of this potent lunation you may form an auspicious connection with someone who can help you revitalize your life these next six months.
With Mercury being retrograde in Virgo from the 4th to the 14th, you’ll be in the mood to simplify the work you do and also revamp your digital presence, making this an ideal month for a rebrand or relaunch of your services, using a more minimal and streamlined approach. This is setting you up for success, because once the Aquarius Full Moon strikes on the 19th your money sector will be lit up, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the abundance that flows into your life as Pluto rounds out its stay in Aquarius before re-entering your sign for 11 weeks starting on September 1st.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this month you’ll be focused on tending to your most important relationships, and you’ll also be focused on creating generational wealth. Use the Leo New Moon on August 4th to spend more time with the people who make you feel most alive, while detaching from those you’ve outgrown. Since Mercury is retrograde for most of this month, chances are that the people you’re letting go of will eventually circle back into your life in a different season, but for now you’re in a season of making room for what’s a full-body yes.
On the 19th, you experience your annual full moon in your sign, and this may help you process the life-changing events of the past six months. Think back to the intentions that you set during the Aquarius New Moon six months ago. Chances are that you’ll be celebrating major manifestations by the end of August — they’ll be doubly potent due to Pluto being in its final degrees in Aquarius as it prepares to retrograde back into Capricorn on September 1st. This is a period of culmination and evolutionary growth for you, so soak it all up and inspire those around you with what you bring to life.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, as the month begins you’re reflecting on ways you can get out of your feelings and more into your body. With your sector of health and wellness activated by the Sun in Leo, you’re encouraged to use the Leo New Moon on the 4th to kickstart a new routine for yourself, perhaps with an accountability buddy who can keep you motivated and consistent. But don’t push yourself too hard and try to do too much at once, as we’re very much still in the midst of retrograde season. Not only are Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in your sign for several months, but Mercury begins its three-week reversal in your sector of partnership on August 5th, so even if you do find a workout buddy or someone to meal prep with, they may not be as reliable as you’d like them to be.
Two weeks later, the Aquarius Full Moon strikes on the 19th, lighting up your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure. Think back to Aquarius Season 2024 and the new moon intentions you set during the Aquarius New Moon regarding your healing journey. Chances are that by the end of August you’ll be feeling energetically lighter and more at ease — many of the burdens or stressors you previously were dealing with won’t be as intense to navigate anymore, and you’re likely to feel like you’ve had a significant breakthrough on your personal healing journey. Celebrate how far you’ve come!