Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Growing up in a small town where my parents owned a business, it was always expected that I would succeed. Both of my parents have their bachelor’s, and my mom has her master’s degree. While they never explicitly said college was the expectation, it was undoubtedly an undercurrent in our house. After being an extremely high performer in high school, I went on to attend a public university, which was a no-brainer given the price of being an in-state student and the caliber of my state’s public university. After undergrad, I stayed at my alma mater to earn a one-year master’s, which was required for my career path. My grandparents, who started the family business, set up 529 accounts for each of us very early, and my two siblings and I are very lucky to have had our education fully funded by those accounts. Because I am the youngest, my education account was funded for a longer period of time and since I chose not to go to a more elite, private university, I had enough in my account to pay for my master’s, too.