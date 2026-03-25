A Week In New York City, NY On A $420,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: An attorney working in law who makes $420,000 per year and spends some of it on "blind dates with a book."
This week: An attorney working in law who makes $420,000 per year and spends some of it on "blind dates with a book."
This Money Diary was written in the summer of 2025. You can read their previous diary here.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we're not able to reply to every email. Please note: We are legally unable to publish any diaries that have been written with the use of AI.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we're not able to reply to every email. Please note: We are legally unable to publish any diaries that have been written with the use of AI.
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Editor’s note: After a short hiatus, we’re back once a week! Thank you for your patience. We’ll be honoring Money Diary submissions we received during our break by publishing them in the coming weeks. There’s more to come soon — stay tuned.
Occupation: Attorney
Industry: Law
Age: 32
Location: New York City
Salary: $420,000 with a potential bonus of $115,000
Joint Income/Financial Setup: n/a
Assets:
Various high-yield savings accounts and CDs: Approximately $800,000 Retirement account: Approximately $160,000
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x monthly): Approximately $10,200
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $4,200 for a one bedroom in NYC.
Loan Payments: $0
Wifi and TV: $191.06
Utilities: It varies but around $180
Amazon Prime: $15 (I share with my parents and sister)
Uber One: $10
Lyft Pink: $10
Lemonade Insurance: $15
Spotify Family: $20 (I share with my parents and sister)
HBO/Netflix/Hulu: I use my parents'/sisters' accounts
Various health insurance: Approximately $500
Medications: $40
Industry: Law
Age: 32
Location: New York City
Salary: $420,000 with a potential bonus of $115,000
Joint Income/Financial Setup: n/a
Assets:
Various high-yield savings accounts and CDs: Approximately $800,000 Retirement account: Approximately $160,000
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x monthly): Approximately $10,200
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $4,200 for a one bedroom in NYC.
Loan Payments: $0
Wifi and TV: $191.06
Utilities: It varies but around $180
Amazon Prime: $15 (I share with my parents and sister)
Uber One: $10
Lyft Pink: $10
Lemonade Insurance: $15
Spotify Family: $20 (I share with my parents and sister)
HBO/Netflix/Hulu: I use my parents'/sisters' accounts
Various health insurance: Approximately $500
Medications: $40
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to undergrad and law school. I always knew I wanted to be a lawyer and I loved school. I was lucky enough to get a full-ride scholarship to law school and only took out $3,000 for books and other expenses. I went to a state school for undergrad and graduated in three years. I received a few scholarships and the rest was split between my parents and me. I had approximately $25,000 in debt after school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
Not many! My parents did not like to talk about money.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first real, adult job is the one I have now. However, I was a camp counselor and babysitter as a teenager and held various work study jobs in college and law school.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I worried but was never scared. I knew I'd have a roof over my head and food on the table, but was always worried about medical debt. I unfortunately have some expensive health problems!
Do you worry about money now?
Not in the acute sense, but you truly never know what will happen! I recognize I could lose everything very quickly if a medical emergency or other type of emergency arose.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Age 24, when I graduated law school. However, if you read my previous Money Diary you will see I lived with my parents at a VERY discounted rent price during the COVID pandemic. I miss them since I've re-moved out!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
I went to undergrad and law school. I always knew I wanted to be a lawyer and I loved school. I was lucky enough to get a full-ride scholarship to law school and only took out $3,000 for books and other expenses. I went to a state school for undergrad and graduated in three years. I received a few scholarships and the rest was split between my parents and me. I had approximately $25,000 in debt after school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
Not many! My parents did not like to talk about money.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first real, adult job is the one I have now. However, I was a camp counselor and babysitter as a teenager and held various work study jobs in college and law school.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I worried but was never scared. I knew I'd have a roof over my head and food on the table, but was always worried about medical debt. I unfortunately have some expensive health problems!
Do you worry about money now?
Not in the acute sense, but you truly never know what will happen! I recognize I could lose everything very quickly if a medical emergency or other type of emergency arose.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Age 24, when I graduated law school. However, if you read my previous Money Diary you will see I lived with my parents at a VERY discounted rent price during the COVID pandemic. I miss them since I've re-moved out!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
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Day One: Tuesday
7:30 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I half-heartedly wake up (aka scroll on my phone for a half hour) before actually getting up. It's the first day back at work after a holiday weekend and my inbox is surprisingly quiet.
9 a.m. — Head into the office and spend a few hours answering some emails and entering in my time from the week before. It's a slow morning so I also spend a lot of time reading random articles online.
12:30 p.m. — Eat my lunch that I packed from home (peanut butter crackers, because my palate has never matured beyond that of an 8-year-old's) and begin researching an obscure client question.
3 p.m. — Head down to the firm's cafeteria and grab some nuts and an iced latte before joining a call with a few partners and the firm's marketing team. $5.52
7:30 p.m. — I spend the rest of the afternoon finalizing research and drafting a summary of my analysis for a partner's review. Head back home and watch an episode of Wheel of Fortune while heating up some pesto tortellini. I'm seriously considering auditioning for Wheel of Fortune in a few years' time — I need some more time to hone my skills before making a television debut!
9 p.m. — FaceTime with my parents and most importantly, the dog! Since my last Money Diary (written during the height of COVID) I moved back out of my parents' house. I honestly miss it even though I know I'm “too old” to live at home. The compromise is that I force my parents to send me pictures of the dog as much as humanly possible. I then read a little bit of Ocean Vuong's new book, The Emperor of Gladness, scroll on TikTok, and head to bed around midnight.
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Daily Total: $5.52
Day Two: Wednesday
7:30 a.m. — Wake up and listen to my favorite podcast, Las Culturistas, while getting ready for work. I'm not a big podcast person but I almost never miss an episode of Las Culturistas — I'm a true Reader (IYKYK). I make it into the office around 8:30.
11 a.m. — The lineup for the New Yorker Festival came out and I browse through the panel descriptions. I sign up for the Kate Berlant panel and Lucy Dacus performance ($175.26, with my subscriber discount). A friend invites me to another panel that conflicts with the ones I'm going to, so I'll be flying solo at these events. $175.26
1 p.m. — I repeat my peanut butter cracker lunch after a long morning of client calls and reviewing junior associate work.
7 p.m. — I leave work and head to the grocery store to pick up a rotisserie chicken for dinner. They are sold out and I feel awkward leaving the store without buying anything, for some reason. I pick up a few snacks I don't need. Heat up a frozen pizza in lieu of my planned chicken dinner and FaceTime with my family. $20.12
9 p.m. — Have a quick call with a partner to finalize some deliverables before signing off for the night. Continue working until a friend calls me to shoot the shit for a little bit. I love having people who I can yap with to pass the time.
11 p.m. — Read a little bit and scroll social media. One of my favorite luxury handbag resellers dropped a new collection but nothing really grabs my attention, and I really don't need another bag — but it's always fun to look.
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Daily Total: $195.38
Day Three: Thursday
8:30 a.m. — I've snoozed my alarm long enough and actually have to get up. I answer a few emails at home and make it into the office at 9:30.
12:30 p.m. — I must break out of my peanut butter cracker prison and eat something else for lunch. I order a sandwich from the firm cafeteria. $8.12
6:30 p.m. — It's been a really boring, slow day at work so I head home. I hate slow periods almost more than busy periods. I'm still utterly beholden to my computer/phone and just spent the day anxiously waiting for the other shoe to drop. Sigh! Many of the previous readers were very concerned about the amount I worked in my last Money Diary and predicted I'd burn out. This is probably still true, but look, readers, there are slow days!
8 p.m. — The usual nightly routine — FaceTime with the family, read more of my book, and cook some pasta for dinner. I head to bed around midnight.
Daily Total: $8.12
Day Four: Friday
8:30 a.m. — I'm working from home today so I get a later start on the day. Spend the morning tending to emails and working on a pitch for a potential new client.
1 p.m. — The siren song of McDonald's is calling me and I must answer. I order chicken nuggets and fries for delivery. $19.64
1:30 p.m. — I'm interrupted by a loud and frantic buzzing and realize there is a giant bumblebee in my apartment! It is desperately flapping against the window but is stuck, so I take a piece of paper and gently guide it outside. I see it fly away peacefully and feel like Steve Irwin!
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4 p.m. — It continues to be slow at work and another associate messages me to see if I have time to chat. We spend an hour bitching about random things in work and life, and it feels nice to have somebody who gets it!
6:15 p.m. — I decide I'm done trying to be productive for the day. I'm meeting my friend, J., for a movie tonight and quickly heat up some leftovers for dinner. She buys the tickets and I Venmo her. I then take an Uber to the theater. $52.58
8 p.m. — We see Twinless, the new Dylan O'Brien movie and it's so good! I'm surprised more people aren't talking about it. I get a Diet Coke and candy (J. pays and I don't know the exact amount, so I just Venmo her another $20). Lyft is literally half the price of Uber for some reason, so I call one home and go to bed around midnight. $41.18
Daily Total: $113.40
Day Five: Saturday
8 a.m. — I wake up to no alarm, just the anxiety of making sure I make the most out of my non-work days. I don't want to jinx myself but it seems like it will be one of the extremely rare no-work weekends! I look up the director of the movie Twinless and decide to rent one of his earlier movies, which I will watch later. $4.99
10 a.m. — I'm a believer that depression can't hit a moving target so I try to make myself as busy as possible and also get out of the apartment whenever I get the chance. There are a few sales in SoHo that I want to hit up. I'm on the market for a vintage Louis Vuitton Speedy because I think they look better a little worn in. I'm sure I will get flack for this but I hate the subway and take rideshares everywhere. The Uber and Lyft memberships pay for themselves. $32.00
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11 a.m. — The first stop is a bust. I saw a really cute Louis Vuitton bag with cherries on it but I don't need it and I'm holding out for the Speedy. The second stop has “blind dates with a book” — I pick up three: two for me, and one as a gift for my cousin's upcoming birthday. $53.35
12 p.m. — I make a pit stop at Bloomingdale's. I'm not looking for anything in particular here, but ostensibly, I need a birthday gift for my sister and for my best friend. Nothing catches my eye but I head to their cafe and grab a drink and a snack. I feel supremely uncool in SoHo. I can't keep up with this young generation of girls and their big pants! $10.42
1 p.m. — I call a car home. I open my two blind dates with a book and they suck. I'm so disappointed! This entire morning was a waste of money. I dig a deeper grave and order a slice of pizza and a chicken roll (I'll eat one of these items today and the next one tomorrow). I watch the movie I rented earlier while I eat. $54.00
4 p.m. — My best friend, P., comes over. We are going out to dinner and to see Cabaret on Broadway with J. and her friend, C. We chat for a little bit and get ready for the show. (I bought the tickets a few weeks ago).
6 p.m. — We meet J. and C. at the restaurant. I order an espresso martini and a chicken sandwich. We also split some apps. $76.16
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8 p.m. — Time for the show! One of my friends graciously treats me to a drink at the show. The show is so good, even though Billy Porter was supposed to star in it and is out sick. We all really enjoy it. At intermission, I grab a round of waters for my group because we are parched! $20.69
11 p.m. — Everybody is kind of tired and we decide to call it a night. We part ways and I call a ride home. I eventually fall asleep around 1 a.m. $16.81
Daily Total: $268.42
Day Six: Sunday
11 a.m. — It's been dark and raining so apparently this means I've slept in until 11! I guess I needed the sleep. I spend about a half hour finishing some work that I want to get done.
1 p.m. — Today is the last day of an art exhibit I've been meaning to see. I call a car there and pay the admission. I spent about an hour and a half exploring. It's not crowded and a nice way to expand my horizons. Naturally, my favorite place is the gift shop. I find a cute birthday present for P. and also pick up a few stickers for my scrapbook. $87.12
3 p.m. — Head over to Barnes & Noble to pick up a magazine I've been wanting to get. I also buy a book about world history, in my quest to become more worldly. Call a car home. $40.63
4 p.m. — I stop by my local grocery store to pick up a few items for the week. It's wildly overpriced but in a very convenient location. I get a rotisserie chicken, strawberries, blueberries, potatoes, bacon, and a few other random items. $84.34
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5 p.m. — Sunday evening laundry time. I use my prepaid card in my building's laundry room. I'll need to re-up this card next week.
7 p.m. — Despite just buying groceries, I order myself some dinner! I spend the rest of the evening on the phone with my family and reading my new book. $28.13
Daily Total: $240.22
Day Seven: Monday
7:30 a.m. — It's a beautiful day outside, which I will waste in an office. I head in around 8:30 and already have missed a call from a partner by the time I make it in.
1 p.m. — This morning has been pretty busy. I grab lunch from the firm's cafeteria and eat at my desk. I catch up on some Money Diaries while I eat. $9.19
7:30 p.m. — I still have more work to do but need to do it in pajamas in the comfort of my apartment. I rush home, quickly cut up the rotisserie chicken, and heat up spinach and mashed potatoes as sides. After eating I'm back to work for the rest of the evening.
9:30 — Decide I'm logging off for the night. I FaceTime my family and get my daily doggie updates — I'm happy to report he slept well, enjoyed his dinner, and is just as cute as he was yesterday! I finish sorting my expenses for this Money Diary and then I'm off to bed around midnight. Thanks for spending the week with me!
Daily Total: $9.19
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Conclusion
"This was a pretty typical week, financially. I think it was interesting to see what a slow week of work looked like compared to my last Money Diary. I'd like to tell myself that this has inspired me to cut back on Uber/Lyft but let's be honest, I won't. It didn't come up this week, but there are a few specific charities that I regularly support (particularly, children in foster care or children with medical expenses). I donate when these organizations put out specific requests for items, cash, or gift cards."
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
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