10 a.m. — I'm a believer that depression can't hit a moving target so I try to make myself as busy as possible and also get out of the apartment whenever I get the chance. There are a few sales in SoHo that I want to hit up. I'm on the market for a vintage Louis Vuitton Speedy because I think they look better a little worn in. I'm sure I will get flack for this but I hate the subway and take rideshares everywhere. The Uber and Lyft memberships pay for themselves. $32.00