Athleta is also a rare retailer that has extended sizing the right way. Plus-size folks know the disappointment of thinking a brand’s sizes are inclusive when, in reality, the garments run incredibly small and don’t serve as wide an audience as advertised. For many straight brands advertising extended sizing, a 4X will often fit much smaller than industry-standard measurements I’d be the first to admit that Athleta’s sizing is not the most expansive, and I’d love to see this change in the near future. But for the sizes that they do offer, the fit is impeccable, and the garments, most importantly, are actually true to size.