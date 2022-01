This is my most worn item from Athleta. It’s my favorite plus-size sports bra as well as the brand's best-selling top. The fabric is comfy and the cropped halter-neck cut is Everything with a capital “E.” I own it in white and light pink, but I’m honestly hoping to own it in every color eventually. It’s definitely a multi-use garment. It can be used for fitness and movement as well as going out and dancing. I even love wearing it over a nicer pair of dress pants with some sneakers or a chunky heel. As for working out, it’s best for low- to medium-intensity workouts if you have larger breasts. And you don't just have to take my word for it. An enthusiastic reviewer shared similar feelings about the conscious crop. "[It is the] best low impact/everyday bra top EVER! So comfy and flattering, even works over another bra if you want more support for high-impact workouts."