8 At-Home Facial Tools That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa

We've lost count of the number of times we've squinted into our magnifying mirror during quarantine and thought, "Damn, I need a facial." But even though social distancing has put a damper on our quarterly pore-purging appointments, that doesn't mean our skin has to suffer for it.
You can play at-home facialist with the products already in your bathroom cabinet, but the right tools will get you even closer to the professional experience. Whether it's a stone roller to massage away tension and puffiness or a vibrating cleansing device to go deep into your pores, we've rounded up some of the best tools to add to your routine. Now, light a candle, pop on the "Relaxing Massage" playlist on Spotify, and float far, far away from the tiny bathroom you've been stuck in for months.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
