Sparks started off on a clean, shampooed canvas before chopping his client's hair. "I cut her hair super straight on the bottom," Sparks explained. "Then I used my razor gradually creating an A-line shape." Once Spark perfected Ayala's shape, he created layers around her face to create movement. To style, Sparks applied mousse to Ayala'a roots to add grit to her strands before curling them. Sparks added tousled, barely-there curls around Ayala's hair to give her an effortless "I woke up like this," making her mom makeover look easy. Her final look was proof that you don't have to chop off all of your hair to dramatically change up your style. Click play to see her transformation.