It’s easy to get into a rotation of the same winter knits: chunky sweater, turtleneck, long sleeve black dress, repeat. But during the recent holiday season, we couldn’t help but notice a micro trend throughout our Instagram feeds, sported by celebrities, influencers, and our most fashionable friends. There’s been a major uptick in asymmetric necklines. Whether intentionally scooped right or left of center, or sporting a one-shoulder design, the modern silhouette is subtle yet transformative.
Asymmetry was a common thread across runways from New York to Paris, making an appearance on the Spring '20 catwalks of Stella McCartney, Cushnie, and more. We love Simon Porte Jacquemus’ inventive take in which he managed to create a cardigan that doubles as symmetrical, or asymmetrical, depending on how you button it.
The eye-catching trend void of ruffles, rhinestones, and flash but its anything but boring, And it adds an edge to the most basic rib-knit top. It's a comfortable alternative to the off-shoulder look, and we're so pro going lopsided, we've curated 14 of our favorite styles out there.
Asymmetry was a common thread across runways from New York to Paris, making an appearance on the Spring '20 catwalks of Stella McCartney, Cushnie, and more. We love Simon Porte Jacquemus’ inventive take in which he managed to create a cardigan that doubles as symmetrical, or asymmetrical, depending on how you button it.
The eye-catching trend void of ruffles, rhinestones, and flash but its anything but boring, And it adds an edge to the most basic rib-knit top. It's a comfortable alternative to the off-shoulder look, and we're so pro going lopsided, we've curated 14 of our favorite styles out there.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.