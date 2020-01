It’s easy to get into a rotation of the same winter knits: chunky sweater, turtleneck, long sleeve black dress, repeat. But during the recent holiday season, we couldn’t help but notice a micro trend throughout our Instagram feeds, sported by celebrities, influencers, and our most fashionable friends. There’s been a major uptick in asymmetric necklines. Whether intentionally scooped right or left of center, or sporting a one-shoulder design, the modern silhouette is subtle yet transformative.Asymmetry was a common thread across runways from New York to Paris, making an appearance on the Spring '20 catwalks of Stella McCartney Cushnie , and more. We love Simon Porte Jacquemus’ inventive take in which he managed to create a cardigan that doubles as symmetrical, or asymmetrical, depending on how you button it.The eye-catching trend void of ruffles, rhinestones, and flash but its anything but boring, And it adds an edge to the most basic rib-knit top. It's a comfortable alternative to the off-shoulder look, and we're so pro going lopsided, we've curated 14 of our favorite styles out there.