This Astrological New Year, Your Tarotscope Helps You Become The Leader You’re Meant To Be
April is the first full month of the new astrological year, and the universe isn’t asking if you’re ready to lead. It’s asking why you’re still waiting. Aries season launched the cycle. We are done with the retrograde, and now you’re being called to actually embody the authority you’ve been cultivating. You’ve got the green light to awaken the dormant power inside of you.
The leader you came here to be isn’t a future version of yourself. It’s who you already are when you stop asking for permission and start trusting what you know. This month is about recognizing that you’ve always been ready and there is truly nothing standing in your way, unless you decide there is.
These tarotscopes will show you where your leadership is being activated and what’s still holding you from claiming it fully. Read for your sun, moon, and rising signs. Let Spirit show you where you’re ready to step up. Then do it like you’ve been here all along.