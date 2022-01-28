Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We grew up in a very tiny apartment in Queens, and I knew from a very young age we didn't really have nice things. But we always had everything we needed. My dad worked very long hours. My grandfather was very much into working hard and saving; that trickled to my dad. My parents never spent outside of their means. They made it clear that experiences like vacations, nice meals, etc. were much more important than material things. I remember my mom always asking, do I really actually need something, or do I just want it? Both of them also know a good deal when they see one, and that for sure is also instilled into me. We moved to a nice suburb when I was in high school. I hated it, but then I knew we weren't as strained as when I was young.