12 p.m. — Eat lunch while doing documentation. Weekday lunches are always a quick Amy's frozen meal or soup and grilled cheese (really enjoying being able to make a stovetop grilled cheese during WFH)!



2:30 p.m. — I usually eat while I'm working so that I can take a lunch break nap, which is my absolute favorite thing about WFH. Fall asleep to rain sounds on the Google home. Wake up 30ish minutes later with an alarm (who knows what I might sleep through otherwise). Make another cup of coffee. Daily afternoon coffee is a (probably bad) habit that started in college when I'd be in class all day and then have to study and it has stuck with me.



4 p.m. — Snack on a couple of kiwis and dark chocolate almonds while I'm doing documentation from more appointments. After work, I do 30ish minutes of YouTube cardio (Jessica Smith's channel) and 15 minutes of yoga for hips (Cole Chance yoga). Yoga is my main love in terms of exercise but I've increased my cardio lately. My husband, Y., got a haircut today. His haircuts cost more than mine, but I figure it balances out since I also get pedicures! $76



8 p.m. — I eat leftovers for dinner and chat with T. I'm hit in the feels when he tells me that he has a reminder on his phone that goes off every month on this day to reach out and check on loved ones. One of our friends died by suicide on this day of the month a few months back and being reminded of this and how it's impacted us is a gut punch sometimes. Worn out and in bed around 11:30.



Daily Total: $76