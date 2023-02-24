11:15 a.m. — One of my roommates, D., is also off from work today. We keep googling museums and activities but everywhere we want to go is closed for the holiday.



11:40 a.m. — I heat up my leftover Chipotle bowl from last night and eat it with some tortilla chips from my pantry. My friends always make fun of my Chipotle order, it is basically a bean salad. I order it at least once a week, it's my ultimate comfort food.



1:55 p.m. — D. and I take an Uber to a place where you can rent a ping-pong table for $15/hour. I found it on Instagram and got a discount. Both of us are terrible at ping-pong but it gives us an excuse to leave our apartment. She pays for the Uber, I pay for ping-pong. $15.30



2:45 p.m. — We walk back to save money.



3:15 p.m. — I sign up for a pottery class next month and they charge me now. I have been wanting to try pottery for years and this will be my first attempt. Maybe this could be a new hobby? $90



4:45 p.m. — D. and I have an early dinner at a pizza place nearby. We each order two slices. $15.70



8 p.m. — We turn on The Mindy Project and our roommate, K., gets home from work and joins us on the couch. I heat up some apple cider in the microwave — my favorite end-of-the-day drink.



10:15 p.m. — I read Hillary Clinton's political thriller State of Terror in bed and eat some of my anti-stress gummies.



Daily Total: $121