Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I loved school and wanted to be good at it, so college was a natural path for me. I think if I had another plan after high school, my parents would have been on board. They definitely made it clear that if I went to college, I would be financially responsible. My parents had no clue about the college application process or what it would cost so I was lucky that my high school teacher helped me apply for a program which let me attend an expensive private school without taking on significant loans. The program + Pell Grants covered tuition every year and room/board the first year. I worked several jobs each year to pay for room and board and program-specific supplies and instruction. I also took out $7,000 in loans during my junior year to help with housing expenses. I also taught at after-school programs, worked in restaurant kitchens, managed concerts and events, and worked in my department's main office. I started working at my current job during my junior year.