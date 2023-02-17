10:50 a.m. — I book a free first class at a workout studio for this Sunday while covertly scrolling through job boards. My headache is still going strong so I'm trying to stay hydrated and stay seated.



6:15 p.m. — I finally have to stop for gas. I only fill my tank three-quarters of the way full since I live close to work. $40.11



6:30 p.m. — Luckily I'm not doing anything tonight so I take some Aleve for my headache and drop some Alka-Seltzer in some water for an oncoming stomachache. Somehow this week my body is attacking me from all sides. I change into comfy clothes and watch an episode of Will Trent, Fleishman Is In Trouble, and Ginny & Georgia. My meal prep is not calling to me so I break into my stash of Trader Joe's frozen food and heat up a Jamaican beef patty to eat with some pita chips and hummus.



10 p.m. — I do my nighttime skincare routine, take my meds, and settle into bed with Babel and A Fate of Wrath & Flame. My friends text to set up time to play tennis next Friday and I hesitantly agree. I'm going to the dentist to get a permanent crown that afternoon and I don't know if it will hurt after. I book a few more classes on ClassPass for next week and the week after, including an intro to aerial silks and an intro to pole dancing class. I'm trying to get the most out of this free month and do things I've never done before.



Daily Total: $40.11