We Analyzed Every Page Of ASOS For The Coolest, Cutest Plus-Size Goods

In the world of plus-size-friendly fashion retailers, a handful of brands reign supreme. For years, ASOS (“As Seen On Screen”, to the true heads) has faithfully provided the plus-size fashion flock with ultra-trendy, on-the-pulse goods that don’t break the bank. As a plus-size gal (size 20/22), ASOS’s vast selection of big girl goods has been on my radar for quite some time.
Whether it’s a pair of chunky wide-width friendly boots, a luxurious bias-cut satin slip dress, or plus-size pajamas, ASOS’ inventory comes in clutch when other shopping destinations have simply fallen short — but with hundreds of available products, it can be a bit mind-numbing sifting through all the goods. Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of the retailer’s current offerings that I’m OBSESSED with that you must have for yourselves. Hopefully, a TikTok-worthy OOTD is in your near future.
ASOS Design Curve Roll Neck & Wide Leg Swirl Pants Set, $58
Why We Love It: The groovy pattern is channeling retro early-’70s vibes, in a simple, comfortable, and easy-to-wear package. Bonus: this is a set, which makes the whole process of getting ready less overwhelming.
Native Youth Oversized Brushed Leopard Vest, $60.17
Why We Love It: Vests are having a moment and for good reason. They're a very easy way to add layers and dimension to a flat outfit. This topper in particular adds a bit of a flair style-wise, and the brushed fabric will add texture to any look.
Sixth June Cropped Houndstooth Puffer, $127
Why We Love It: Ho-hum outerwear is so 2019. Fun colors, patterns, and textures are EVERYTHING — especially as we head into an unknown new year. Add a little pizazz to your winter 'fits by mixing cool prints in unexpected ways.
ASOS Design Curve Double-Breasted Pajama Set, $50
Why We Love It: This pajama set can easily be worn out in the world. It was crafted with fabric that stands out, and the pajama top is designed with a double-breasted button-up closure that makes it very going-out friendly.
ASOS Design Curve Ring Slide Velvet Swimsuit, $45
Why We Love It: Velvet is not only for cute cold-weather dresses and separates. It's also the perfect material for a winter swimsuit and a great option to wear during the season's beach getaways. The ring detail on the side gives the suit an elegant and elevated touch as well.
ASOS Design Curve Bias Cut Slip Dress, $45
Why We Love It: This slip dress is cut on the bias. This means that it was intentionally designed to accentuate curvy lines and fall beautifully and more naturally on the body. Bias cuts are luxury epitomized, which makes this $45 chocolatey slip a deal you'd better scoop up.
Raid Wide Fit Kinley Sock Boot, $48
Why We Love It: This shoe goes with everything you'll probably wear this winter. From dresses to casual denim looks, this is a fashion workhorse that'll come in handy through the chilly days. It's also wide-feet friendly and the sock boot design is known for being comfy.
ASOS Design Oversized Striped T-Shirt, $20
Why We Love It: A t-shirt is a much-needed basic, but this tee is a bit more interesting than a plain black or white option. Although it's composed of neutral-colored fabric, the high-contrast design is a step up design-wise.
ASOS Design Curve 90 Denier Super Stretch Recycled Blend Tights (Set of Two), $26
Why We Love It: Plus-size friendly tights are not readily available at your local brick and mortar retail operation. This makes getting this much-needed winter basic way more difficult than it needs to be. ASOS sells an affordable two-pack of tights that will arm you for the chilly weather layering ahead.
