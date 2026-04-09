Adidas x Asos Is Coming Stateside For Our Sporty Spring Dressing
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Amongst all the intriguing brand partnerships fighting for our attention, the Adidas Originals x Asos collaboration should definitely be on your radar for spring dressing. Athletic heritage brand Adidas and trend-focused retailer Asos have teamed up for the third time on an elevated athleisure collection that ties to spring’s biggest trends. For the first time ever, it will be available to shop in the United States.
From windbreakers and tech jackets and statement sneakers taking over runways to the World Cup quickly approaching this summer, it's safe to say that our sporty fashion era is here to stay. And this collaboration is ready to dress you for it.
The 27-piece womenswear collection, exclusively available on Asos.com, features matching sets (like the Adidas Firebird Track Suit) and bold outerwear. Picture the fashion-forward attitude of Asos marrying the athlete-approved flair of Adidas.
From windbreakers and tech jackets and statement sneakers taking over runways to the World Cup quickly approaching this summer, it's safe to say that our sporty fashion era is here to stay. And this collaboration is ready to dress you for it.
The 27-piece womenswear collection, exclusively available on Asos.com, features matching sets (like the Adidas Firebird Track Suit) and bold outerwear. Picture the fashion-forward attitude of Asos marrying the athlete-approved flair of Adidas.
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So, what makes these athleisure pieces so special? Well, Adidas’ signature 3-Stripes design has been paired with fun patterns like polka dots, unexpected fabrics, and trending silhouettes. Voluminous balloon pants are up for grabs along with coordinating funnel neck jackets. And two piece sets are reimagined with peplum details and unexpected pinstripes.
Beyond tracksuit separates and windbreakers, the collection also features sporty takes on mini skirts, button-front tops, and trench coats to fill out your spring wardrobe. And with the pieces ranging between $50 and $160, you may just want to build a head-to-toe outfit.
“This third collection moves the Adidas Originals x Asos collaboration into a more expressive space, with elevated textures and sharper styling,” said Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of brand and creative at Asos. “With the expansion into the U.S. market, we are able to invite even more people to embrace the collection and make it their own.”
So, if you want to make these styles your own for weekend strolls, casual Fridays, sports watch parties, and more, preview the collection now to plan and purchase as soon as the much-anticipated collection goes on sale on April 16 online and on the ASOS app.
“This third collection moves the Adidas Originals x Asos collaboration into a more expressive space, with elevated textures and sharper styling,” said Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of brand and creative at Asos. “With the expansion into the U.S. market, we are able to invite even more people to embrace the collection and make it their own.”
So, if you want to make these styles your own for weekend strolls, casual Fridays, sports watch parties, and more, preview the collection now to plan and purchase as soon as the much-anticipated collection goes on sale on April 16 online and on the ASOS app.
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