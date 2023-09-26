I Can’t Shut Up About These Amazon Drugstore Gems From Asia

This product has been a stronghold on my packing list ever since I discovered it in my late teens. I was on a shopping trip to Hong Kong with my school friends, and they recommended it as the perfect antidote to sore feet after we clocked way too many steps on our daily mega-mall crawls. The adhesive feels minty fresh and contains a medley of herbs — including lavender, rosemary, sage, and orange — that helps to melt any muscle tension away. I usually cut these patches in half and stick them on the back of my calves and the bottom of my feet. I wake up with cooler, calmed muscles (and the sense that any lactic acid buildup has been eased).