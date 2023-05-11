How Ashley Tisdale Manages Inbox Zero And A Two-Year-Old

Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero.
Ashley Tisdale has been booked and busy since her iconic Disney Channel days. She's formed her own production company, put out albums, became a judge on The Masked Dancer, started her own beauty and personal care product line, Being Frenshe, and oh, she also became a mom. Here's why she does it.
What’s the very first thing you do when you wake up? I meditate and then get myself a cup of coffee. I like to have a moment to myself before my baby wakes up so I can feel calm and focused for the day ahead.
What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed? The last thing I do before bed is watch some TV to unwind and relax. It helps me let go of any stress from the day.
Power nap or power workout? I definitely prefer a power workout over a power nap. It's energizing and empowering, and there's nothing like pushing yourself physically to boost your mood.
Early bird or night owl? I'm definitely an early bird! I love waking up with a fresh mind and getting a head start on my day. I find that I'm most productive in the morning, which gives me more time to relax in the evenings.
How many unread emails do you have in your inbox right now? I actually have no unread emails in my inbox right now. I'm the type of person who likes to read emails as soon as they come in, or else I'll forget about them.
Iced coffee or hot coffee? Typically, I'm a hot coffee kind of person, but lately with the weather warming up, I've found myself gravitating towards iced coffee.
What’s your favorite thing that you keep on your desk or work space? My favorite thing on my desk is a picture of my daughter, Jupiter. It's a constant reminder of why I work so hard.
When was the last time you felt like a success? I'd have to say when Being Frenshe launched! I felt so proud to see my hard work finally come to fruition. Knowing that I'm helping others feel good and take care of themselves is just an amazing feeling.
What do you do on those days when you don’t feel that confident? I remind myself that it's okay not to be perfect and focus on my strengths and accomplishments. I practice self-compassion and kindness to regain my confidence and move forward positively.
What’s one thing you do every day, without fail? I make sure to meditate every day. It has become an essential part of my daily routine because it always helps me to find a sense of calm, especially when I'm feeling anxious or overwhelmed.
What’s something you wish you did every day? One thing I wish I did every day is go on a hike. I love being out in nature and getting some exercise, but some days are just too busy for me to squeeze one in. I try to make it happen most days of the week though — it really helps me recharge.
What’s your favorite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? My favorite piece of advice that I've gotten is to not sweat the small stuff. This mindset has taught me to stay focused and strong, no matter what life throws my way.
What’s your least favorite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? I actually can't remember... and that's probably a good thing!
Who inspires you the most? My husband. He just has an incredible sense of inner calm and approaches life so patiently.
Who, if anyone, do you try to emulate? I've always believed in being true to myself and not trying to emulate anyone else.
What’s something people ask you for advice about often? People will often ask for advice on starting a business or how to approach being an actor. Recently I've been getting asked a lot about interior design.
What’s a piece of advice you felt proud to give? I love giving advice on mental health and feel proud to share what's helped me personally.
What is your most-used app on your phone? I'd have to say Pinterest! I'm always looking at interior design inspiration.
Where do you put your phone while you’re sleeping? Nowhere interesting, I just leave it on my nightstand! But I do try to make a conscious effort to avoid using it for at least 20 minutes before I go to sleep.
What do you do when you feel yourself burning out? When I start to feel overwhelmed and burned out, I take a step back and evaluate all the different areas of my life. I ask myself what is truly important to me and what brings me the most joy and fulfillment. From there, I prioritize those things and let go of anything that feels like it's draining my energy or causing unnecessary stress.
What’s something you consider a secret weapon? My secret weapon for managing stress is daily meditation. Just taking a few minutes each day to breathe deeply and clear my mind really helps me stay calm and centered, even when things get hectic.
Where are you, compared to where you thought you’d be at 12 years old? I've exceeded my own expectations. I always knew I wanted to be a successful actor, but I never could have imagined the level of success that I've achieved.
If you could change one thing about your professional life, what would it be? To be honest, I wouldn't change anything about my professional life. Every experience, whether positive or negative, has been valuable in shaping me and my journey.
What’s been your biggest pieces of support, helping you get where you are? My family and my husband have been my biggest supporters. They've always believed in me and encouraged me to pursue my goals.
What do you do to start your workday? I walk over to the Frenshe office, open the windows, and light one of our candles. It's all very calming. Then I open my inbox, which is... less calming.
What do you do to end your workday? l write down a to-do list for the following morning. That way, I'm not running through tasks mentally for the rest of the day/evening.
What’s the last song you listened to? I'm the parent of a two-year-old. "Baby Shark," of course.
What’s the last photo in your favorites folder on your phone? Jupiter put on my glasses while I wasn't looking and surprised me with them on, it was hilarious and she looked adorable, so of course I had to take a hundred pictures of her.
If you could go back and do one thing differently in your career path, what would it be? I wouldn't change anything. Even the tough times have taught me lessons and helped me grow as a person and a professional. I'm grateful for all of it!
