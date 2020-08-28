This Hybrid Hair Color Is Perfect For Brunettes This Fall

Achieving beautiful hair color (if and when you feel comfortable safely re-entering a salon) is all about dimension, or the blending of different tones together, which means that many brunettes will end up incorporating blonde strands, too. Mastering this middle ground shade, also known as bronde, requires descriptors like "cool" or "caramel" to get what you want — or asking for a hybrid color, like ash brunette.
Sexier (and shinier) than it sounds, ash brunette is a pale brown, almost like a tanned leather, with cool, sandy undertones. According to Chad Kenyon, celebrity colorist, it's a trend on the rise. "I love an ashy brunette for fall," he tells us. "It's a subtle blend of light brown and cool blonde that looks rich on everyone who wears it."
Click ahead for a visual guide to ash brunette hair, and consider bringing inspiration to your pre-fall appointment.